Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Connecticut police officer under criminal investigation for using stun gun on suspect 3 times

Oct 30, 2023, 3:13 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A Connecticut police officer shocked a shoplifting suspect three times with a stun gun, including when the man was on the ground apologizing, according to police body camera video released Monday as officials announced criminal and internal affairs investigations.

Naugatuck Officer Nicholas Kehoss is seen on the video pulling the stun gun trigger for about five seconds during each of the three times. Kehoss also yells at the man, tells him to “shut up” and calls him an “idiot” during the arrest on Oct. 14, according to the video.

Police said the man, Jarell Day, 33, of Waterbury, was suspected of stealing $200 worth of beer in a robbery at a Naugatuck grocery store and later rammed police cruisers with a car as he fled from officers. Day crashed the car and fled on foot, but Kehoss caught up to him, according to the video.

Day was showing his hands when Kehoss ordered him to get on the ground and first fired the stun gun, the video shows. Day falls to the ground and Kehoss orders him to get on his stomach. Day rolls onto his side and tells the officer he is sorry, and Kehoss continues to yell at him to get onto his stomach and pulls the stun gun trigger a second time, the video shows.

Kehoss then orders Day to put his hands behind his back. according to the video. Day pleads, “No, no, please,” just before Kehoss pulls the trigger a third time, as the officer warns him that he is going to use the stun gun again, the video shows.

Neither Day nor officers were injured in the series of events.

Day was charged with robbery, attempted assault of a police officer, reckless driving and several other crimes. He was detained on bond Monday. Online court records show he is being represented by the public defender’s office, where no one answered the phone late Monday afternoon.

Naugatuck Police Chief C. Colin McAllister said Monday that state police were investigating Kehoss’s use of force, and the department is doing an internal affairs investigation.

“Early on in that process, we identified several concerns for this use of force,” McAllister said.

Kehoss did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment Monday. He is on paid leave pending the investigations.

McAllister said Kehoss has a disciplinary history with the department, but did not elaborate. In 2021, Kehoss was found justified in shooting at a car three times when it hit his cruiser, which was pushed into him and knocked him down, as the driver tried to flee a stop. The bullets didn’t hit anyone.

National News

Associated Press

A 16-year-old is arrested in the fatal shooting of a Rocky Mountain College student-athlete

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A freshman football player at Rocky Mountain College was fatally shot over the weekend and police in Billings, Montana have arrested a 16-year-old suspect, officials said. Chandler Wyatt Stalcup, 18, of Crystal River, Florida, was shot early Saturday. He remained on life support until Monday when his organs were harvested for […]

18 minutes ago

UAW...

BY TOM KRISHER (DETROIT), THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

UAW announces deal with General Motors that tentatively ends strikes against Detroit automakers

The United Auto Workers union said Monday that it reached a tentative contract with General Motors, the last of the Detroit Three automakers to agree to a deal.

52 minutes ago

Associated Press

Spending passes $17M in Pennsylvania high court campaign as billionaires, unions and lawyers dig in

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Millions more dollars are flowing into Pennsylvania’s race for an open state Supreme Court seat, as labor unions, trial lawyers and billionaires are spending heavily in the campaign to influence a court that has been pivotal in major election-related cases. Total spending zipped past $17 million, according to the latest campaign […]

53 minutes ago

Associated Press

Jurors picked for trial of man suspected of several killings in Delaware and Pennsylvania

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The trial of a suspected serial killer who calls himself “the Beast” and is accused in the deaths of several people in Delaware and Pennsylvania during a violent crime spree in 2021 began Monday with jury selection. A jury panel of 12 was selected for the trial of Keith Gibson, 41, […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Tennessee governor, congressman discuss safety on visit to Jewish school that foiled armed intrusion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and U.S. Rep. David Kustoff on Monday praised security measures at a Memphis Jewish school where a former student with a gun was stopped from entering the building in July, declaring strong safety procedures have become even more critical in light of the Israel-Hamas war. Lee and […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Police say heavily armed man killed himself rather than carry out attack at Colorado amusement park

DENVER (AP) — A heavily armed man killed himself rather than carry out an apparent plan to shoot up a mountaintop amusement park in Colorado, authorities said Monday. The 20-year-old man was found dead at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on Saturday morning before it opened to the public, apparently breaking into the park while it […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Connecticut police officer under criminal investigation for using stun gun on suspect 3 times