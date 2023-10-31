Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Man who went on 2022 violent crime spree in West Seattle sentenced to 60 years

Oct 30, 2023, 5:40 PM

violent crime spree west seattle...

(Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Jaycee Thompson, a man who went on a crime spree in Seattle’s West Seattle neighborhood in June 2022, was sentenced to 59 years and 10 months in prison Friday.

According to King County prosecutors, Thompson’s “multi-location violent crime spree” began late on June 19, 2022 in the Delridge neighborhood when he used a “pistol-grip shotgun” in an attempted robbery of his friend. He eventually struck his friend, the victim, with the gun. Thompson then drove a suspected stolen van to a nearby homeless encampment, entered an RV and shot another victim in the stomach with the shotgun.

Drug crimes in Washington: Burien Police, led by K9 Quinn, confiscate 136 pounds of illicit narcotics

Harborview Medical Center emergency trauma doctors were able to save the life of the victim living in the RV.

Thompson then drove to a Delridge encampment where he “kidnapped an acquaintance at gunpoint,” prosecutors’ documents read, according to KOMO News. He took the kidnapped victim into another shelter within the encampment.

“Once there, he murdered a man,” prosecutors’ documents continued, KOMO News reports. “Shooting him as he sat on his bed.” The victim killed was later revealed to be Anthony Gonzalez. The shooting occurred near 26th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Juneau Street shortly after midnight.

Officers from the Seattle Police Department arrested Thompson two days later after he returned to the crime scene. He was driving the same van believed to be used during the crime spree, which police believed was stolen.

Washington crimes: 3 killed in wrong-way I-90 crash on Mercer Island

A jury found Thompson guilty on Oct. 11. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree attempted robbery, four counts of first-degree attempted murder and five counts of first-degree kidnapping, according to court documents.

As of September, this was the 59th violent crime the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office resolved through trial this year, according to KING 5, with 17 of those being murder trials.

Crime Blotter

burien police fentanyl...

Frank Sumrall

Burien Police, led by K9 Quinn, confiscate 136 pounds of illicit drugs

"According to the DEA’s calculations, this amount of fentanyl powder has the potential to kill 10 million people," Burien police stated.

5 hours ago

suspect poulsbo murder...

L.B. Gilbert

Suspect wanted in Poulsbo murder caught, second man remains at large

One of two suspects wanted in connection with a murder in Poulsbo in early October has been caught; the other suspect involved remains at large, however.

7 hours ago

dead detained domestic newscastle...

L.B. Gilbert

1 dead, 1 detained in domestic violence incident outside Newcastle Library

Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting outside the Newcastle Library early Monday morning, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

11 hours ago

Image: Various Western Washington police vehicles on a scene...

Brittany Toolis, KIRO 7 News and KIRO 7 News Staff

One woman found dead after shooting, SWAT standoff in Kent

KENT, Wash. — An hours-long standoff in Kent ended with one woman dead and a man fighting for his life. Police say it began around noon when they were called to a home on South East 116th Place and 272 Place in Kent and found the male victim shot in front of the home with […]

1 day ago

Image: A Tacoma Police Department vehicle...

Steve Coogan

Deaths in Sequim, Tacoma lead to arrests for murder

Clallam County deputies have arrested a live-in caregiver in Sequim who is accused of murdering the daughter of the man she was taking care of.

1 day ago

Image: A Renton Police Department vehicle...

James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio

Renton Police issue an alert following recent armed carjackings

The department reported there had been five carjackings or attempted carjackings in the previous 10 days and they're happening at night.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Man who went on 2022 violent crime spree in West Seattle sentenced to 60 years