AP

Prosecutors in Manny Ellis trial enter its 5th week by questioning his closest allies

Oct 31, 2023, 7:38 AM

FILE - A sign is displayed on May 27, 2021, at a memorial in Tacoma, Wash., where Manuel "Manny" El...

FILE - A sign is displayed on May 27, 2021, at a memorial in Tacoma, Wash., where Manuel "Manny" Ellis died March 3, 2020, after he was restrained by police officers. Opening statements are expected to begin as early as Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in the trial of the three officers charged with Ellis' death. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Five weeks into the trial against three Tacoma, Washington, police officers charged in the death of Manny Ellis and prosecutors will build upon their case by questioning some of Ellis’ closest allies in court Tuesday.

On Monday, Cedric Armstrong, the man who ran the sober-living home where Ellis lived, said he was happy earlier on the night he died, adding, “he didn’t seem like he was off in any way.”

Also Monday, a lieutenant with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office acknowledged that his agency failed to find or collect witness cellphone videos before ending their investigation into Ellis’ death.

The videos and witness statements are critical pieces of evidence in the case. They show Ellis with his hands up in a surrender position as the officers shoot a Taser at his chest and wrap an arm around his neck. The officers later told investigators that Ellis attacked them and was violent, something not shown in the videos or seen by witnesses.

Ellis died March 3, 2020, after repeatedly telling officers he could not breathe while they applied pressure as he lay prone on the pavement. The Pierce County medical examiner ruled Ellis’ death a homicide caused by oxygen deprivation from physical restraint. Lawyers for the officers blame the death on a high level of methamphetamine in Ellis’ system combined with a heart irregularity.

Officers Matthew Collins, 40, Christopher Burbank, 38, and Timothy Rankine, 34, are all on trial for second-degree manslaughter. Collins and Burbank also are charged with second-degree murder. All three have pleaded not guilty, are free on bail and remain on paid leave by the Tacoma Police Department.

The trial is scheduled to resume Tuesday morning in Pierce County Superior Court, when a substance abuse counselor who treated Ellis is expected to testify.

