Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

UN chief visits tallest mountains in Nepal and expresses alarm over their melting glaciers

Oct 31, 2023, 6:58 AM

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres visits Annapurna base camp, around 3,230 metres (10,600 fe...

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres visits Annapurna base camp, around 3,230 metres (10,600 feet) above sea level in Nepal, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Yunish Gurung)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Yunish Gurung)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The U.N. chief said Tuesday after touring the highest peaks in Nepal that the world should end the fossil fuel age to curb what he says is a devastating level of melting of glaciers in the Himalayan mountains due to global warming.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addressed Nepal’s parliament after flying past Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak, on Monday and touring the base camp of Mount Annapurna, the world’s 10th highest, on Tuesday.

“Glaciers are melting at records. I was a witness,” Guterres said in his address. “The effect is devastating. Swollen lakes bursting, rivers and seas rising, cultures threatened. And mountainsides exposed, inflaming the risk of rock slides, landslides and avalanche.”

Guterres visited towns including Pokhara where where trekkers begin journeys in the Mount Annapurna region, and met with local groups to discuss environmental issues, including protecting the Himalayan glaciers that provide fresh water to over a billion people.

“I am here today to cry out from the rooftop of the world: Stop the madness,” Guterres said. “The glaciers are retreating, but we cannot,” he said. “We must end the fossil fuel age.”

A report earlier this year by the Nepal-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development said that Himalayan glaciers could lose up to 80% of their glaciers if the earth warms by 4 degrees Celsius in coming decades or centuries.

Guterres urged countries to stick to commitments under the 2015 Paris climate conference to control carbon emissions to keep warming down to 1.5 degrees (2.7 degrees F).

“We must act now to protect people on the frontline. And to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius,” Guterres said.

Scientists warn that flash floods and avalanches could become more likely in coming years, in part due to climate change.

Guterres also appealed to the international community to donate funding to help build resilience in effected communities.

World

Sandy Phillips and her husband, Lonnie, sit for a portrait at her friend’s home in Lone Tree, Col...

Associated Press

In the shadow of loss, a mother’s long search for happiness

AJIJIC, Mexico (AP) — There’s a look Sandy Phillips came to know each time she arrived somewhere a gunman had made famous. Her road trip through mass shooting sites went on for a decade and always seemed to have a new stop. When she reached it, she’d lock eyes with someone and see the catatonia, […]

2 hours ago

Beth Holloway walks out to speak to media after the appearance of Joran van der Sloot outside the H...

Associated Press

Joran van der Sloot is being sent back to Peru after US trial and confession in Holloway killing

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Dutch citizen who recently admitted to killing U.S. student Natalee Holloway in Aruba in 2005 is being sent back this week from the United States to Peru where he will serve out a sentence for the killing of a Peruvian woman. Joran van der Sloot will be transferred to Peru’s […]

21 hours ago

This combination of photos provided by Pius Orofin, a deck operator aboard the Trinity Spirit oil s...

Associated Press

Takeaways from the AP’s investigation into aging oil ships

OKITIPUPA, NIGERIA (AP) — Until early last year, a rusting oil ship named the Trinity Spirit floated off the coast of Nigeria, pulling crude oil from the ocean floor. Then, last February, it exploded, collapsing into the ocean along with 40,000 barrels of oil. Five workers were killed and two others presumed dead, their bodies […]

1 day ago

Image: A missile strike behind a minaret in Gaza on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 is seen from Sderot, Is...

Associated Press

Gaza receives largest aid shipment so far as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens military offensive

Thousands of people broke into aid warehouses in Gaza to take flour and basic hygiene products, a U.N. agency said Sunday.

2 days ago

Supporters of the religious and political party Jamaat-e-Islami attend a demonstration against Isra...

Associated Press

Thousands rally in Pakistan against Israel’s bombing in Gaza, chanting anti-American slogans

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Thousands of supporters of Pakistan’s main politico-religious party rallied in the capital, Islamabad, Sunday against Israel’s bombing of Palestinians in Gaza, chanting anti-American slogans and accusing the U.S. of “backing the aggressor.” The extreme right party, Jamaat-e-Islami, had announced a march from Islamabad’s famous Abpara intersection to the US embassy in the […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Hurricane Otis death toll rises to 43, missing now number 36 as search and recovery work continues

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — At least 43 people died when Category 5 Hurricane Otis slammed into Mexico’s southern Pacific coast, the governor of hard-hit Guerrero said Sunday as the death toll continued to climb and families buried loved ones. Gov. Evelyn Salgado said on X, the platform formerly called Twitter, that the number of missing […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

UN chief visits tallest mountains in Nepal and expresses alarm over their melting glaciers