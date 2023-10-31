Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

‘You’re ruining everybody else’s time:’ Bothell neighborhood Halloween decorations vandalized

Oct 31, 2023, 6:42 AM | Updated: 7:28 am

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY JAKE CHAPMAN, KIRO 7 NEWS


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Several Bothell homes had their Halloween decorations destroyed and the vandalism was caught on camera. A group of who are believed to be teenagers dart out of two cars and start tearing and breaking nearly every Halloween decoration in sight Sunday night.

“We had a nice-looking display for Halloween for the kids to come and get candy. Now, it’s not much of a display anymore,” said Steve Trepp, whose decorations were damaged.

He says that group slashed his inflatable decorations and smashed up some fake gravestones and other things on his front yard. He says the experience has him already wondering about next year if this becomes a thing.

“You don’t want to spend a bunch of more money on something that’s just going to get ruined, you know?” Trepp said.

It’s not clear how many homes in total were hit, but according to Trepp, at least couple within his block were. And it took everyone, including himself, a long time to fix the damage.

“I know the neighbor spent half the day repairing their stuff,” Trepp said.

He says what frustrates him more than anything is how the group just did it to destroy stuff for no reason.

“They’re not stealing them and using them at a house or something like that. They’re just doing it for fun, and that’s just not fun,” Trepp said.

Trepp said what happened to his home and several others isn’t fun for anyone.

“You’re ruining everybody else’s time,” Trepp said.

One neighbor who also had their decorations vandalized told KIRO 7 they did file a police report with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson with the office said they will have more details on the case as soon as possible.

MyNorthwest News

In this photo provided by biologist and wildlife advocate Kersti Muul, people watch a whale swimmin...

Associated Press

In Seattle, phones ding. Killer whales could be close

Peter Bates was dropping his car at the mechanic this month when a notification pinged on his phone: killer whales were approaching his Seattle neighborhood.

2 hours ago

Image: A customer shops for Halloween candy at a Walmart in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 24, 2023. (Photo...

Steve Coogan

Washington’s favorite candy treats include Tootsie Pops and taffy

The winner in the state of Washington was Tootsie Pops. Just three U.S. states place the filled lollipops in their top spots.

12 hours ago

violent crime spree west seattle...

Frank Sumrall

Man who went on 2022 violent crime spree in West Seattle sentenced to 60 years

Thompson's "multi-location violent crime spree" began around 11 p.m. June 19, 2022 when he used a shotgun in an attempted robbery of his friend.

14 hours ago

Cars in snow...

Micki Gamez

CarFax: Wash. drivers behind on their routine car maintenance

A new release from CarFax says Americans are behind on important car maintenance like oil changes and tire rotations.

15 hours ago

burien police fentanyl...

Frank Sumrall

Burien Police, led by K9 Quinn, confiscate 136 pounds of illicit drugs

"According to the DEA’s calculations, this amount of fentanyl powder has the potential to kill 10 million people," Burien police stated.

16 hours ago

UAW...

BY TOM KRISHER (DETROIT), THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

UAW announces deal with General Motors that tentatively ends strikes against Detroit automakers

The United Auto Workers union said Monday that it reached a tentative contract with General Motors, the last of the Detroit Three automakers to agree to a deal.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

‘You’re ruining everybody else’s time:’ Bothell neighborhood Halloween decorations vandalized