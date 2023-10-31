‘You’re ruining everybody else’s time:’ Bothell neighborhood Halloween decorations vandalized

Several Bothell homes had their Halloween decorations destroyed and the vandalism was caught on camera. A group of who are believed to be teenagers dart out of two cars and start tearing and breaking nearly every Halloween decoration in sight Sunday night.

“We had a nice-looking display for Halloween for the kids to come and get candy. Now, it’s not much of a display anymore,” said Steve Trepp, whose decorations were damaged.

He says that group slashed his inflatable decorations and smashed up some fake gravestones and other things on his front yard. He says the experience has him already wondering about next year if this becomes a thing.

“You don’t want to spend a bunch of more money on something that’s just going to get ruined, you know?” Trepp said.

It’s not clear how many homes in total were hit, but according to Trepp, at least couple within his block were. And it took everyone, including himself, a long time to fix the damage.

“I know the neighbor spent half the day repairing their stuff,” Trepp said.

He says what frustrates him more than anything is how the group just did it to destroy stuff for no reason.

“They’re not stealing them and using them at a house or something like that. They’re just doing it for fun, and that’s just not fun,” Trepp said.

Trepp said what happened to his home and several others isn’t fun for anyone.

“You’re ruining everybody else’s time,” Trepp said.

One neighbor who also had their decorations vandalized told KIRO 7 they did file a police report with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson with the office said they will have more details on the case as soon as possible.