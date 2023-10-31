Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

UN peacekeepers have departed a rebel stronghold in northern Mali early as violence increases

Oct 31, 2023, 6:22 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — United Nations peacekeepers on Tuesday withdrew from a rebel stronghold in northern Mali weeks earlier than planned because of insecurity, leaving the town in the hands of ethnic Tuareg separatists.

The U.N. peacekeeping mission known as MINUSMA has now departed eight of its 13 bases after Mali’s junta earlier this year ordered the 15,000-strong mission to leave the West African country, claiming it had failed in its mission in trying to contain an Islamic extremist insurgency.

“The conditions for the departure of all these bases were extremely difficult and trying, for a variety of reasons — all completely beyond the mission’s control — including the deterioration of the security situation and the resulting multiple threats to peacekeepers,” MINUSMA said in a statement confirming the latest departure.

About 850 U.N. peacekeepers had been based in Kidal along with 150 other mission personnel.

An employee with MINUSMA told The Associated Press that the peacekeepers left Kidal in convoys after Mali’s military junta refused to authorize flights to repatriate U.N. equipment and civilian personnel.

The employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to journalists, said the former MINUSMA base and the town’s airport were now under rebel control.

“I see residents of the town returning to the base to take away scrap metal and other objects left behind by the peacekeepers,” a resident of Kidal, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, told the AP.

Mali’s junta, which overthrew the democratically elected president in 2021, has sought to distance the country from international partners. Former colonizer France, another partner in the fight against extremists, pulled out its military forces in 2022.

The U.N. peacekeeping operation became one of the most dangerous in the world, with more than 300 MINUSMA members killed since operations began in 2013.

Violence is again spiking between ethnic Tuareg rebels and Mali’s military, prompting the U.N. to move up its departure once planned for mid-November.

Analysts say the violence signals the breakdown of a 2015 peace agreement signed between the government and the rebels. That deal was signed after Tuareg rebels drove security forces out of northern Mali in 2012 as they sought to create an independent state they call Azawad.

Politics

Associated Press

Hong Kong leader John Lee will miss an APEC meeting in San Francisco due to ‘scheduling issues’

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader John Lee will not attend an upcoming economic conference in the U.S. due to “scheduling issues” despite an earlier appeal to be invited as per convention, following reports that he would be barred from the gathering due to U.S. sanctions. In a statement Tuesday, the Hong Kong government […]

18 minutes ago

Janet Paulsen passes a photo of herself as she slowly climbs the staircase at her home in Acworth, ...

Associated Press

Abuse victims say gun surrender laws save lives. Will the Supreme Court agree?

As Janet Paulsen prepared to leave her husband, who had become increasingly volatile over their 15-year marriage, she slipped down to his gun safes one night while he slept to try to change the combination locks. “There were 74 firearms in my house,” said Paulsen, who was stunned by how many guns she found, but […]

3 hours ago

Barbie Rohde touches the tombstone of her son, Army Sgt. Cody Bowman, at the Dallas-Fort Worth Nati...

Associated Press

Veterans are more likely than most to kill themselves with guns. Families want to keep them safe.

FLINT, Texas (AP) — She leaned out of the tent at a small-town summer festival, hoping someone would stop to ask about her tattoos, her T-shirt, the framed pictures of her son on a table in the back of the booth. Barbie Rohde has made herself a walking billboard for this cause. She feels called […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Live updates | Israeli ground forces attack Hamas targets in north as warplanes strike across Gaza

Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza as warplanes strike across the sealed-off territory. Buoyed by the first successful rescue of a captive held by Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls for a cease-fire and again vowed to crush the militant group’s ability to govern Gaza or threaten […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Israeli forces battle Hamas around Gaza City, as military says 800,000 have fled south

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli troops battled Hamas militants and attacked underground compounds on Tuesday with a focus on northern Gaza. An estimated 800,000 Palestinians have fled south, even though Israeli airstrikes have pounded the entirety of the besieged enclave. Buoyed by the first successful rescue of a captive held by Hamas, Prime […]

8 hours ago

In this undated photo provided by Elizabeth Seal, American Sign Language interpreter Josh Seal pose...

Associated Press

Deaf family grieves father of 4 and beloved community leader who was killed in Maine shootings

LISBON FALLS, Maine (AP) — Most survivors of the mass shootings that killed 18 people at a Maine bowling alley and a bar attempted to flee when they heard gunfire. But Josh Seal, who is deaf, couldn’t hear the gunfire — though some deaf survivors said they felt startling jolts, his wife said. Seal, an […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

UN peacekeepers have departed a rebel stronghold in northern Mali early as violence increases