Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Whistleblower says utility should repay $382 million in federal aid given to failed clean coal plant

Oct 31, 2023, 9:05 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — A former employee is suing to force a Mississippi utility to repay $382 million that the federal government gave to build a failed coal-fueled power plant.

Kelli Williams, a former construction manager for Atlanta-based Southern Co., filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the company and its subsidiary Mississippi Power Co. in 2018. That lawsuit, unsealed Monday, alleges that the two firms defrauded the U.S. Department of Energy and state regulators in a failed quest to build a $7.5 billion power plant.

Williams says the company lied repeatedly about the plant’s cost overruns and spiraling delays, enticing the U.S. Department of Energy to keep delivering subsidy payments and persuading the Mississippi Public Service Commission to not revoke its permission for construction.

“If DOE had known that defendants were intentionally deceiving the agency about the state of the Kemper project and were intentionally withholding accurate data about the project’s progress and viability, DOE would have ceased funding and supporting it,” an amended complaint filed Monday alleges.

Schuyler Baehman, a spokesperson for Southern Co., declined to comment. The company has yet to file a reply in court.

If Williams wins, the company could be forced to pay triple damages, or more than $1.1 billion. Williams, as the whistleblower, would be legally entitled to between 15% and 30% of any money.

The Kemper County power plant was supposed to be a world leader in turning soft coal into a gas and burning it to generate power, while removing climate-warming carbon dioxide and other pollutants.

The cost of the plant ballooned and Mississippi Power could never make it run reliably. The company lost $6.4 billion when the three-member Mississippi Public Service Commission in 2017 ordered it to stop building the gasifier and chemical removal unit and instead operate the plant by burning conventional natural gas.

Bills for Mississippi Power’s 192,000 customers rose 15% in 2015 for the part of the plant that today burns natural gas instead of gasified coal. The rest of the plant has been demolished.

The debacle has been a powerful argument against the idea that coal can be burned cleanly, although some are still pushing the goal.

Whistleblower actions under the False Claims Act are filed under seal with the private plaintiff seeking to recover money on behalf of the federal government.

The plaintiff, called a relator, sends the lawsuit and a statement to federal authorities, who can choose to intervene. Cases can remain sealed for years while the government investigates. In this case, after five years of consideration, the U.S. Justice Department in July decided not to get involved. Now Williams and her lawyers are moving ahead.

It’s not the first time that Southern Co. has faced whistleblower allegations or lawsuits over the plant. Former engineer Brett Wingo told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2014 that the company defrauded investors by misrepresenting the construction schedule. That inquiry ended with no enforcement action in 2017, but by then state regulators had concluded Mississippi Power’s claims of progress weren’t credible.

“I believe at some point, they began to tell us things that were not true,” said Cecil Brown, a Democrat who served on the Mississippi Public Service Commission from 2016 to 2020.

Williams says she knows about the wrongdoing because she was repeatedly ordered to prepare unrealistic budget documents that the company provided to regulators to mislead them that the project was on track when insiders knew it was not. The lawsuit says overruns and delays should have triggered reports to the U.S. Department of Energy that the company never filed.

“The people of Mississippi were deceived from the very beginning on the project,” Williams told The Clarion Ledger of Jackson in 2019. That’s when Southern Co. warned of a U.S. Justice Department investigation that turned out to be the federal inquiry into whether to join Williams’ own lawsuit.

The lawsuit says the company knew as early as 2011 that its costs would exceed the $2.88 billion cap that Mississippi regulators had approved under pressure from Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour and federal officials. Barbour was a lobbyist for Southern Co. before becoming governor and was hired again as a lobbyist by the company after his two terms.

Williams alleges the company did some construction poorly to give the illusion of progress to state inspectors. For example, she alleged Mississippi Power erected piping without permanent fasteners, knowing the work would have to be redone again later at higher cost, an allegation first aired by The Guardian in 2018.

National News

Gallaudet head coach Chuck Goldstein, center, uses American Sign Language to communicate with playe...

Associated Press

From inventing the huddle to trying a new helmet, Gallaudet is home to a proud football tradition

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chuck Goldstein has not used a whistle to coach football in more than a decade. It has become commonplace for him. Since arriving at Gallaudet University as an assistant in 2009, Goldstein has embraced coaching a team of Deaf and hard-of-hearing players and the adjustments that go with it. He learned American […]

50 minutes ago

Nikyle Begay moves a sheep in preparation for sheering Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, on the Navajo Natio...

Associated Press

‘My heart was always just with the sheep.’ One Navajo’s push to keep tradition vibrant

GANADO, Ariz. (AP) — Growing up in Ganado, a small town in Navajo Nation in eastern Arizona, Nikyle Begay always wanted to visit their grandmother’s sheep. Begay’s parents had grown up raising livestock, and their dad had always wanted to raise sheep and cattle, but it was a hard way to make a living. In […]

3 hours ago

A construction worker checks his safety gear while working on a balcony on a high-rise residential ...

Associated Press

US wages rose at a solid pace this summer, posing challenge for Fed’s inflation fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wages and benefits grew at a slightly faster pace in the July-September quarter than the previous three months, a benefit for workers but a trend that also represents a risk to the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation. Compensation as measured by the Employment Cost Index increased 1.1% in the third quarter, down […]

3 hours ago

Rev. Jimmie Hardaway Jr. shows the gun he carries on him during services at Trinity Baptist Church ...

Associated Press

Freedom Under Fire: 5 takeaways from AP’s series on rising tension between guns and American liberty

In a country shadowed by the threat of mass shootings and neighborhood violence, courts have embraced an increasingly absolute reading of the right to guns. That raises difficult questions about how to protect the full range of freedoms Americans cherish. With nearly 400 million guns in civilian hands, the violence they enable feels to many […]

4 hours ago

Larry Susskind, professor of Urban and Environmental Planning at the Massachusetts Institute of Tec...

Associated Press

In a first, MIT trains students to resolve clean energy conflicts

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — As the United States injects hundreds of billions of dollars into clean energy through its signature climate law, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, criticism is growing louder about where, how and whether new development should be allowed. As opposition grows, once-routine regulatory processes are taking several years, if they are […]

4 hours ago

Janet Paulsen passes a photo of herself as she slowly climbs the staircase at her home in Acworth, ...

Associated Press

Abuse victims say gun surrender laws save lives. Will the Supreme Court agree?

As Janet Paulsen prepared to leave her husband, who had become increasingly volatile over their 15-year marriage, she slipped down to his gun safes one night while he slept to try to change the combination locks. “There were 74 firearms in my house,” said Paulsen, who was stunned by how many guns she found, but […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Whistleblower says utility should repay $382 million in federal aid given to failed clean coal plant