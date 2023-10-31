Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Deputies killed a Maine man outside a police station. Police say he was armed with a rifle

Oct 31, 2023, 10:08 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RUMFORD, Maine (AP) — Law enforcement officers in Maine killed a man late Monday after he allegedly confronted officers outside a police station with a rifle.

Sean Dyment, 23, of Canton, Maine was shot by deputies from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office as they talked with a resident outside the Rumford police station about a vehicle that the person said had been following them, according to a statement posted on the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office Facebook pages. As they talked with the person making the complaint, a vehicle matching the person’s description drove up to the station.

Dyment then confronted officers with a rifle and was shot, the statement said. Dyment was transported to Rumford Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Sheriff’s Office did not say whether Dyment was the driver of the vehicle.

The two deputies involved in the shooting, Joshua Aylward and Deputy Matthew Steinort, were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office.

National News

Associated Press

Investigation finds a threat assessment should have been done before the Oxford High School shooting

OXFORD, Mich. (AP) — Officials with Michigan’s Oxford High School should have conducted a threat assessment into Ethan Crumbley’s behavior prior to a shooting that left four students dead and others wounded, an independent investigation concluded. Crumbley’s conduct included viewing bullets, watching violent video on his cellphone during class, and writing statements like “blood everywhere,” […]

39 minutes ago

Associated Press

Police seek suspect in Southern California restaurant shooting that injured 4

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Four people sustained non-life threatening injuries when a shooter opened fire inside a Brazilian restaurant south of San Diego, police said. The gunfire prompted chaos inside NOVO Brazil in Chula Vista and fears of an active shooter loose in the Otay Ranch Town Center, causing police to lock down the […]

59 minutes ago

Associated Press

Whistleblower says utility should repay $382 million in federal aid given to failed clean coal plant

ATLANTA (AP) — A former employee is suing to force a Mississippi utility to repay $382 million that the federal government gave to build a failed coal-fueled power plant. Kelli Williams, a former construction manager for Atlanta-based Southern Co., filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the company and its subsidiary Mississippi Power Co. in 2018. That […]

1 hour ago

Gallaudet head coach Chuck Goldstein, center, uses American Sign Language to communicate with playe...

Associated Press

From inventing the huddle to trying a new helmet, Gallaudet is home to a proud football tradition

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chuck Goldstein has not used a whistle to coach football in more than a decade. It has become commonplace for him. Since arriving at Gallaudet University as an assistant in 2009, Goldstein has embraced coaching a team of Deaf and hard-of-hearing players and the adjustments that go with it. He learned American […]

2 hours ago

Nikyle Begay moves a sheep in preparation for sheering Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, on the Navajo Natio...

Associated Press

‘My heart was always just with the sheep.’ One Navajo’s push to keep tradition vibrant

GANADO, Ariz. (AP) — Growing up in Ganado, a small town in Navajo Nation in eastern Arizona, Nikyle Begay always wanted to visit their grandmother’s sheep. Begay’s parents had grown up raising livestock, and their dad had always wanted to raise sheep and cattle, but it was a hard way to make a living. In […]

4 hours ago

A construction worker checks his safety gear while working on a balcony on a high-rise residential ...

Associated Press

US wages rose at a solid pace this summer, posing challenge for Fed’s inflation fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wages and benefits grew at a slightly faster pace in the July-September quarter than the previous three months, a benefit for workers but a trend that also represents a risk to the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation. Compensation as measured by the Employment Cost Index increased 1.1% in the third quarter, down […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Deputies killed a Maine man outside a police station. Police say he was armed with a rifle