Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Tennessee family sues police for fatally shooting unarmed man fleeing stop with officer in car

Oct 31, 2023, 11:53 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The mother of a man who was fatally shot by an officer in Tennessee while fleeing a traffic stop, in an unusual case where the officer got into the car, has filed a federal lawsuit over her son’s death.

Linda Allen, whose son Eric Allen, 39, died in the November 2022 interaction with Mt. Juliet Police, filed the lawsuit Monday against the chief of police, two officers and the city.

The lawsuit claims the officer who shot Allen used “unnecessary, unreasonable, and excessive force” in violation of Allen’s constitutional rights. It seeks $50 million, in addition to federal monitoring of Mt. Juliet Police Department’s use of force practices and procedures, and changes to its patrol techniques.

The police department has noted that the officer, Sgt. Joshua Lo, returned to duty after a preliminary review and a Wilson County grand jury declined to issue an indictment in the shooting.

The shooting happened after Mt. Juliet officers stopped a vehicle and at a later point asked the passenger, Allen, to exit the vehicle, according to preliminary information from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Instead of exiting, Allen moved from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat and began to drive away, the bureau said in a statement.

During a traffic stop that occurred because a headlight was out, the family’s lawsuit contends the officer used “deadly force to prevent an unarmed nonviolent passenger in a car from leaving after a traffic stop that did not involve him.”

When Allen had gotten into the driver’s seat, the officer told him not to drive off, and then Allen put his hands up and said, “I ain’t got nothing. I ain’t got nothing,” the lawsuit says.

Allen was “in a panic” when he tried to drive away after the officer got into the car and continued to yell at Allen not to drive off, according to the lawsuit.

Body camera footage released in January shows much of the exchange. As Allen moved into the driver’s seat, a dog jumped out of the car and the officer asked repeatedly, “What are you doing?” He yelled, “Don’t you go nowhere” and “Stop the car,” multiple times, and at some point fired his stun gun. Afterward, the officer repeatedly yelled, “I’m gonna shoot you,” before shooting Allen three times from close range, which the lawsuit says hit him in the back and chest.

The lawsuit says Allen had been hit with a stun gun, his hands were up and he was screaming in pain as Lo fired his handgun.

“How’s he going to put the car in park?” Allen family attorney S. Todd Yeary said at a news conference Monday, according to WKRN-TV.

The lawsuit also argues the Mt. Juliet Police Department uses patrol tactics that “demean, disregard, or underserve” Black Americans like her son.

In its statement on the shooting, the police department also has said its officers are dedicated to “compassion, commitment, courage, competence, and integrity.”

“As police officers, we swore an oath to uphold those values, support the Constitution, and honor the sanctity of human life. Sgt. Lo took that same oath,” the department said.

National News

Associated Press

North Dakota woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend hours after he received an inheritance

A North Dakota woman is accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend with antifreeze after learning that he planned to break up with her after he received a large inheritance. Steven Riley Jr., 51, became ill when he met with a lawyer Sept. 3 to get the money, witnesses told investigators, according to Minot Police Department […]

7 minutes ago

Associated Press

Largest Christian university in US faces record fine after federal probe into alleged deception

WASHINGTON (AP) — The country’s largest Christian university is being fined $37.7 million by the federal government amid accusations that it misled students about the cost of its graduate programs. Grand Canyon University, which has more than 100,000 students mostly in online programs, faces the largest fine of its kind ever dealt by the U.S. […]

48 minutes ago

Associated Press

Officials say small plane crash in southwest Nebraska kills 1, seriously injures another on board

McCOOK, Neb. (AP) — A single-engine plane crash in a southwestern Nebraska town killed one person and injured another on board and left a nearby house uninhabitable, officials said. The crash happened just after noon near the McCook airport on Monday, McCook City Manager Nate Schneider said in a news release. One person on board […]

58 minutes ago

Associated Press

Hate crime charges filed in death of Sikh man after New York City fender bender

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who beat a 66-year-old Sikh man to death while calling him “turban man” after a fender bender in New York City has been charged with manslaughter as a hate crime, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Gilbert Augustin, 30, also faces charges including assault as a hate crime and unlicensed driving in […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Deputies killed a Maine man outside a police station. Police say he was armed with a rifle

RUMFORD, Maine (AP) — Law enforcement officers in Maine killed a man late Monday after he allegedly confronted officers outside a police station with a rifle. Sean Dyment, 23, of Canton, Maine was shot by deputies from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office as they talked with a resident outside the Rumford police station about a […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Investigation finds a threat assessment should have been done before the Oxford High School shooting

OXFORD, Mich. (AP) — Officials with Michigan’s Oxford High School should have conducted a threat assessment into Ethan Crumbley’s behavior prior to a shooting that left four students dead and others wounded, an independent investigation concluded. Crumbley’s conduct included viewing bullets, watching violent video on his cellphone during class, and writing statements like “blood everywhere,” […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Tennessee family sues police for fatally shooting unarmed man fleeing stop with officer in car