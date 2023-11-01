Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

African countries to seek extension of duty-free access to US markets

Nov 1, 2023, 7:48 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The extension of the U.S. program allowing sub-Saharan African countries duty-free access to U.S. markets is expected to be high on the agenda of the U.S. Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) trade forum that will begin in South Africa on Thursday.

Officials including U.S. trade representative Ambassador Katherine Tai and deputy assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Joy Basu will meet African leaders and officials in Johannesburg over the next three days to discuss, among other issues, the possible extension of AGOA and ways to improve its benefits for African nations.

The forum kicks off days after U.S. President Joe Biden announced his intention to boot Niger, Uganda, Central African Republic and Gabon off the list of beneficiaries as they have failed to comply with the eligibility criteria.

AGOA is U.S. legislation that allows sub-Saharan African countries duty-free access to the U.S. market provided they meet certain conditions, including adherence to the rule of law and the protection of human rights.

It was last extended in 2015 for a 10-year period and will expire in September 2025, with a decision of its possible extension reliant on U.S. Congress.

“We absolutely expect African countries benefitting from AGOA to push for its extension, because they have seen real benefits, even though some have benefitted more than others,” said professor John Stremlau, an international relations expert.

He said that AGOA was particularly important as it was supported by both Republicans and Democrats to encourage economic development in Africa.

South Africa’s trade minister, Ebrahim Patel, told lawmakers in his country last week that they would lobby for the extension of AGOA, citing massive benefits to the country’s businesses exporting to the U.S.

South Africa is one of the biggest beneficiaries of AGOA, with exports to the U.S. through the act estimated at $3 billion in 2022.

Biden said in a letter addressed to members of U.S. Congress that despite intensive engagements with Niger, Uganda, Central African Republic and Gabon, they hadn’t addressed U.S. concerns “about their noncompliance with the AGOA eligibility criteria.”

He said that Niger and Gabon had failed to establish or make continual progress toward the protection of political pluralism and the rule of law, while citing the Central African Republic and Uganda as having committed gross violations of internationally recognized human rights.

The U.S. government recently suspended most financial assistance to Gabon after a military coup earlier this year.

In May, Biden threatened to remove Uganda from AGOA and impose sanctions following the passing of a controversial anti-gay law. That law, which allows the death penalty for some homosexual offenses, has widespread support at home, but has been condemned by rights campaigners and others.

In a tweet, Uganda’s government spokesman Ofwono Opondo appeared to dismiss the expected impact of Uganda’s AGOA delisting, saying that sanctions-hit Cuba and Iran “have offered more to the world than many African AGOA beneficiaries.”

But over the years, Ugandan officials, including longtime President Yoweri Museveni, have seen AGOA as a beneficial program, even if the country failed to fulfil its potential as a beneficiary.

South Africa’s own continued participation in AGOA came under scrutiny this year when U.S. lawmakers from both the Republican and Democratic parties questioned its eligibility to participate in AGOA, citing allegations that it supplied Russia with arms amid its war with Ukraine.

They also called on the forum to be held in a different country to send a message to South Africa about the impact of its close ties to Moscow.

An inquiry appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa has since cleared South Africa of supplying Russia with arms. Ramaphosa is expected to address the forum on Friday.

___

Rodney Muhumuza in Kampala, Uganda, contributed to this report.

Politics

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about government regulations on artificial intelligence system...

Associated Press

Biden’s Minnesota trip serves as a show of political force against primary challenger Dean Phillips

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is headed to Minnesota to visit a family-run farm south of Minneapolis and hold a fundraiser featuring many of the state’s top Democrats, aimed to demonstrate political clout on the home turf of his new 2024 primary challenger, Rep. Dean Phillips. The president plans to announce more than $5 […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Gaza crossing opens for foreign passport holders and wounded as Israeli strikes pound refugee camp

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — After more than three weeks of siege, the first Palestinians — dozens of dual passport holders and seriously injured — were allowed to leave Gaza, where Israeli airstrikes pounded a refugee camp for the second day Wednesday. Even as bombings have driven tens of thousands from their homes and food, […]

8 hours ago

Two Belarusian passports are displayed in Tallinn, Estonia, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Belarus ha...

Associated Press

Belarusians who fled repression face new hurdles as they try to rebuild their lives abroad

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Andrei, a 29-year-old computer programmer who fled to Germany from Belarus two years ago amid a harsh crackdown on political dissent, is facing a serious dilemma. His Belarusian passport has expired, along with his German residence permit. But Belarus has stopped renewing passports at its embassies abroad under a new decree […]

11 hours ago

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on July 13, 2023, in Washington. In arguments on Nov. 1, Supr...

Associated Press

The Supreme Court confronts the question of trademark rights in the ‘Trump too small’ case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Another day, another Supreme Court case with a mention of former President Donald Trump. In arguments Wednesday, the justices will weigh a California man’s attempt to trademark a phrase mocking the former president and current Republican front-runner for 2024 as “too small.” Following a day of arguments in social media cases with […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Donald Trump’s sons Don Jr. and Eric will testify at fraud trial that threatens the family’s empire

NEW YORK (AP) — When Donald Trump became president in 2017, he handed day-to-day management of his real estate empire to his eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric. Now, as the Trumps fight to keep the family business intact, the brothers are set to testify in the New York civil fraud case that threatens their […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

UN forum says people of African descent still face discrimination and attacks, urges reparations

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. body formed to promote respect for and protect people of African descent around the world says in its first report that they continue “to be victims of systemic racial discrimination and racialized attacks” and calls for reparations. The report, which was delivered to the U.N. General Assembly on Monday, […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

African countries to seek extension of duty-free access to US markets