Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Stock market today: Wall Street drifts higher as it counts down to a decision by the Federal Reserve

Nov 1, 2023, 12:25 AM | Updated: 10:10 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are drifting higher Wednesday as Wall Street waits to hear what will come out of the Federal Reserve’s latest announcement on interest rates.

The S&P 500 was up 0.4% in afternoon trading, coming off its third straight losing month largely because of higher yields in the bond market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 39 points, or 0.1%, as of 12:57 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.6% higher.

The Fed is wrapping up its latest meeting on interest-rate policy in the afternoon, and the overwhelming expectation is for it to hold its main interest rate steady for the second straight time. It’s already yanked the overnight rate from nearly zero early last year to its highest level since 2001, above 5.25%. The big question is whether the Fed will give any hints about how long it will keep the rate high before cutting it to provide financial markets more oxygen.

Longer-term Treasury yields have been rising rapidly since the spring and catching up with the Fed’s overnight rate. They’ve rallied as the U.S. economy has remained remarkably resilient and the central bank has warned it may keep its short-term rate high for a long time. Worries about the U.S. government’s big borrowing needs have also pushed up yields, and the U.S. Treasury on Wednesday gave some details about how much it will increase its borrowing.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury dipped to 4.82% from 4.92% late Tuesday. Last month, it topped 5% to reach its highest level since 2007, up from less than 3.50% during the spring.

High yields knock down prices for stocks and other investments while making borrowing more expensive for nearly everyone. That slows the economy and puts pressure on the entire financial system.

The Fed has been saying it plans to keep rates high because it wants to ensure high inflation is on its way back down to its 2% target. Strong reports on the economy recently have raised worries about upward pressure on inflation, even if they’re also keeping a long-predicted recession at bay.

Yields eased following a mixed set of reports on the economy Wednesday.

One from ADP suggested hiring accelerated last month by employers outside the government, though not by as much as economists expected. A more comprehensive jobs report from the U.S. government will arrive on Friday.

A separate report said U.S. employers were advertising slightly more job openings at the end of September than economists expected. The Fed has been hoping for softening there, which could take pressure off inflation without requiring many layoffs across the economy.

A third report, meanwhile, said U.S. manufacturing contracted by more last month than economists had forecast. Manufacturing has been one of the U.S. economy’s hardest-hit areas.

In the background, big U.S. companies continue to report stronger profits for the summer than analysts expected, though that hasn’t been enough in recent weeks to offset worries about higher yields.

DuPont fell 7.2% despite reporting stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts had forecast. The chemical company gave some financial forecasts for the full year of 2023 that fell short of analysts’ expectations as it sees weakness in China and other challenges.

Estee Lauder also pointed to slower growth in China, among other factors, when it cut some of its financial forecasts for its fiscal year. The company also reported weaker revenue for the latest quarter than expected, and its stock tumbled 16.9%.

On the winning side of Wall Street, chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices rose 8% after it reported stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than forecast. Its revenue forecast for the end of 2023 disappointed some analysts, but it also pointed to growth in 2024 coming from the artificial-intelligence boom.

An AI-fueled bonanza earlier this year helped fuel big gains for some Big Tech stocks, with expectations high that the technology could usher in mammoth profits.

In the oil market, prices continue to swing on uncertainty about whether the latest Israel-Hamas war will affect the production and movement of crude. A barrel of benchmark U.S. oil rose 0.6% to $81.51, while Brent crude gained 0.7% to $85.74.

Oil prices recently had dropped back below where they were before the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas. The region is not home to major oil production, but the fear is that the conflict could draw in Iran or other big oil-producing nations.

A barrel of U.S. oil had jumped from less than $70 in the summer to more than $93 shortly before the war.

In stock markets abroad, indexes were mostly higher across Europe and Asia.

___

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

National News

(Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Teachers kick off strike in Portland, Oregon, over class sizes, pay and resources

Teachers in Portland, Oregon, walked off the job on Wednesday for the first day of a strike that will shutter schools for some 45,000 students in Oregon's largest city.

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

Cooking spray burn victim awarded $7.1 million in damages after can ‘exploded into a fireball’

CHICAGO (AP) — A jury in Illinois has ordered Chicago-based Conagra Brands to pay $7.1 million to a Pennsylvania woman who was badly injured in 2017 when a can of commercial brand cooking spray ignited in a kitchen at her workplace and set her aflame. The verdict, issued Monday in favor of Tammy Reese of […]

49 minutes ago

Image: An Alaska Airlines plane takes off from San Francisco International Airport in 2022 in San F...

Associated Press

Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster

The wife of a pilot who tried to cut the engines of a flight said she knew her husband was struggling with depression but that she was in a state of shock

1 hour ago

FILE - Migrants rest at a makeshift shelter in Denver, Jan. 6, 2023. Five mayors from around the U....

Associated Press

The mayors of five big cities seek a meeting with Biden about how to better manage arriving migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The mayors of Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles and New York are pressing to meet with President Joe Biden about getting federal help in managing the surge of migrants they say are arriving in their cities with little to no coordination, support or resources from his administration. The Democratic leaders say in […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

80-foot Norway spruce gets the nod as Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, will be cut down next week

NEW YORK (AP) — An 80-foot-tall (24-meter) Norway spruce from the Binghamton area has been selected as this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and will be cut down and trucked to New York City next week, Rockefeller Center officials announced Wednesday. The tree will be cut on Nov. 9 in Vestal, New York, and will […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

AP news site hit by apparent denial-of-service attack

The Associated Press news website experienced an outage that appeared to be consistent with a denial-of-service attack, a federal criminal act that involves flooding a site with data in order to overwhelm it and knock it offline. Attempting to visit the apnews.com site starting Tuesday afternoon would load the home page, although links to individual […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Stock market today: Wall Street drifts higher as it counts down to a decision by the Federal Reserve