Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

US Virgin Islands declares state of emergency after lead and copper found in tap water in St. Croix

Nov 1, 2023, 10:16 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands announced Wednesday that he declared a state of emergency after officials revealed last week that tap water in St. Croix contains lead and copper and warned people not to consume it.

The declaration, signed Monday by Gov. Albert Bryan, frees up urgently needed resources, streamlines emergency response and allows the U.S. territory to seek federal help.

The government also froze prices for bottled water and other products as local and federal authorities continue to test and monitor the water in St. Croix.

The investigation began in late September following complaints of reddish-brown water on the island of more than 50,600 people.

Officials have said that while the water should not be ingested or used for cooking, it is safe to use for showering and cleaning.

Politics

FILE - Migrants rest at a makeshift shelter in Denver, Jan. 6, 2023. Five mayors from around the U....

Associated Press

The mayors of five big cities seek a meeting with Biden about how to better manage arriving migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The mayors of Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles and New York are pressing to meet with President Joe Biden about getting federal help in managing the surge of migrants they say are arriving in their cities with little to no coordination, support or resources from his administration. The Democratic leaders say in […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

African countries to seek extension of duty-free access to US markets

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The extension of the U.S. program allowing sub-Saharan African countries duty-free access to U.S. markets is expected to be high on the agenda of the U.S. Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) trade forum that will begin in South Africa on Thursday. Officials including U.S. trade representative Ambassador Katherine Tai and deputy […]

3 hours ago

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about government regulations on artificial intelligence system...

Associated Press

Biden’s Minnesota trip serves as a show of political force against primary challenger Dean Phillips

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is headed to Minnesota to visit a family-run farm south of Minneapolis and hold a fundraiser featuring many of the state’s top Democrats, aimed to demonstrate political clout on the home turf of his new 2024 primary challenger, Rep. Dean Phillips. The president plans to announce more than $5 […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Dozens of severely wounded, and dual nationals, allowed to flee Gaza as war rages on

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hundreds of dual passport holders and dozens of seriously injured Palestinians were allowed to leave Gaza on Wednesday after more than three weeks under siege, while Israeli airstrikes destroyed apartments in a densely populated area for the second straight day. Even as bombings have driven tens of thousands from their […]

11 hours ago

Two Belarusian passports are displayed in Tallinn, Estonia, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Belarus ha...

Associated Press

Belarusians who fled repression face new hurdles as they try to rebuild their lives abroad

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Andrei, a 29-year-old computer programmer who fled to Germany from Belarus two years ago amid a harsh crackdown on political dissent, is facing a serious dilemma. His Belarusian passport has expired, along with his German residence permit. But Belarus has stopped renewing passports at its embassies abroad under a new decree […]

14 hours ago

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on July 13, 2023, in Washington. In arguments on Nov. 1, Supr...

Associated Press

The Supreme Court confronts the question of trademark rights in the ‘Trump too small’ case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Another day, another Supreme Court case with a mention of former President Donald Trump. In arguments Wednesday, the justices will weigh a California man’s attempt to trademark a phrase mocking the former president and current Republican front-runner for 2024 as “too small.” Following a day of arguments in social media cases with […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

US Virgin Islands declares state of emergency after lead and copper found in tap water in St. Croix