Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Uber and Lyft to pay $328M in New York wage theft settlement

Nov 2, 2023, 5:15 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft will pay a combined $328 million to settle wage theft claims in New York, Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday.

James said the settlements resolve investigations into the companies improperly charging drivers sales taxes and other fees when the costs should have been paid by customers.

Uber will pay $290 million and Lyft will pay $38 million. The money will be distributed to current and former drivers, she said. The companies have also agreed to provide drivers outside of New York City with paid sick leave and give drivers outside of New York City a minimum wage of $26 per hour.

“For years, Uber and Lyft systemically cheated their drivers out of hundreds of millions of dollars in pay and benefits while they worked long hours in challenging conditions,” James said in a statement.

Tony West, chief legal officer for Uber, said the agreement “helps put to rest the classification issue in New York and moves us forward with a model that reflects the way people are increasingly choosing to work.”

Lyft’s chief policy officer, Jeremy Bird, said in a statement, “This is a win for drivers, and one we are proud to have achieved with the New York Attorney General’s Office.”

National News

FILE - United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen speaks at the Atlantic Council Global C...

Associated Press

Treasury Secretary Yellen calls for more US-Latin America trade, in part to lessen Chinese influence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wants Latin America to trade more with the United States as part of an initiative that so far has failed to disrupt China’s dominance in global manufacturing. Still, U.S. efforts to diversify supply chains with “trusted partners and allies” including select South American nations have “tremendous potential benefits […]

16 minutes ago

Dr. Ray Mendez, right, examines Moises Abraham Hidalgo Sarmiento, 30, of Peru outside of the 1st Di...

Associated Press

Volunteer medical students are trying to fill the health care gap for migrants in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Using sidewalks as exam rooms and heavy red duffle bags as medical supply closets, volunteer medics spend their Saturdays caring for the growing number of migrants arriving in Chicago without a place to live. Mostly students in training, they go to police stations where migrants are first housed, prescribing antibiotics, distributing prenatal […]

4 hours ago

Julio Figuera, 43, has his temperature taken at the Cook County, Ill., medical clinic on Monday, Oc...

Associated Press

Migrants in cities across the US may need medical care. It’s not that easy to find

All the chairs in the waiting room were filled by dozens of newly arrived migrants waiting to be seen by a Cook County health worker at a clinic in Chicago. Julio Figuera, 43, was among them. He didn’t want to talk much about traveling to Chicago from Venezuela, where a social, political and economic crisis […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Diplomacy to pause fighting and ease siege intensifies as Israeli ground troops advance on Gaza City

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli troops advanced toward Gaza City on Thursday, as the Palestinian death toll rose above 9,000. With no end in sight after weeks of heavy fighting, U.S. and Arab mediators intensified efforts to ease Israel’s siege of the Hamas-ruled enclave and called for at least a brief halt to the […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama court says state can execute inmate with nitrogen gas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A divided Alabama Supreme Court said the state can execute an inmate with nitrogen gas, a method that has not previously been used carry out a death sentence. The all-Republican court in a 6-2 decision Wednesday granted the state attorney general’s request for an execution warrant for Kenneth Eugene Smith. The […]

8 hours ago

Michael Bond, treasurer of the Licking County Democratic Party, works at the front desk, ready to p...

Associated Press

Ohio amendment serves as testing ground for statewide abortion fights expected in 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Abortion access is expected to play a central role in the 2024 elections. The preview comes next week, when Ohio voters decide whether to enshrine reproductive rights in their state Constitution. The amendment is the only abortion question on any state’s ballot this year, a spotlight that has generated intense attention […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Uber and Lyft to pay $328M in New York wage theft settlement