Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Breonna Taylor’s neighbor testified son was nearly shot by officer’s stray bullets during 2020 raid

Nov 2, 2023, 1:33 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Breonna Taylor’s neighbor recalled her horror as police bullets flew into her apartment near her sleeping son as a federal trial for the former Louisville officer who fired those shots began Thursday.

Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison fired 10 shots during the botched raid in March 2020 that left Taylor dead, though it was another officer who fatally shot the 26-year-old Black woman. Hankison, 47, is charged with two federal civil rights violations for endangering Taylor, her boyfriend and Taylor’s neighbors, who shared a wall with her apartment. None of Hankison’s shots hit anyone.

Federal prosecutors are attempting to do what Kentucky prosecutors couldn’t — convict Hankison for his actions on the night Taylor was shot to death by white officers. In the 2022 state trial, Hankison was acquitted of charges that he endangered Napper and her family.

In this federal case, the stakes are higher for Hankison. The two charges each carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.

“I was scared to death, I didn’t know what was happening,” the neighbor, Chelsey Napper, testified as the first witness called by federal prosecutors. Napper lived next door to Taylor, whose killing sparked massive racial injustice protests in the summer of 2020.

“I didn’t know what to think, I couldn’t think,” Napper testified, after saying she heard a loud boom outside. It was a hail of gunfire from officers who came to Taylor’s door to serve a warrant. After officers broke down Taylor’s door with a battering ram, her boyfriend fired a shot that hit an officer in the leg.

Napper’s boyfriend and her son were also in their apartment, and she said a bullet came within 1 to 2 feet (0.3 to 0.6 meters) of her son, Zayden, as he lay in bed. Napper testified she was shocked when she later learned it was a police officer who fired the shots.

Hankison’s lawyers argued during opening statements that the former K-9 officer with 17 years of experience was making a “tactical move” when he spun away from Taylor’s front door, ran to the side of the apartment and fired shots through a glass door and bedroom window.

“None of Brett Hankison’s rounds hit anyone. No one,” his attorney, Jack Byrd said during opening arguments Thursday.

Federal prosecutors told the jury that Hankison fired his shots after the gunfire between other officers and Taylor’s boyfriend had stopped.

“At that point, Breonna was on the ground … the gunfire had stopped,” said Anna Gotfryd, a federal prosecutor with the Department of Justice. “Except the defendant wasn’t done.”

Gotfryd said Hankison retreated to the side of the apartment and “suddenly sprayed bullets into the apartment.”

Hankison’s attorneys disputed that there was a pause between the gunfire between officers at the door and Hankison’s shots. None of the officers involved in the raid had turned on their body cameras.

Byrd argued that Hankison had shown up the night of the raid to earn overtime pay, and had nothing to do with the drafting of the warrant used to enter Taylor’s home. He said the jury would hear testimony that Hankison was not the last to fire his weapon.

Hankison took the witness stand at his 2022 trial in state court and said after a fellow officer was shot in the leg, he moved away from the front door and to the side of the apartment, where he began firing. He said he wanted to “stop the threat” coming from inside the apartment.

The jury selection process began on Monday. About 80 potential jurors were individually questioned out of the public eye in a library adjacent to the courtroom over three days as U.S. District Judge Rebecca Jenning Grady took precautions to protect their identities and their answers to personal questions. In Hankison’s state trial, potential jurors were asked about their views on the police and protest groups like Black Lives Matter.

On Thursday morning, 16 jurors were selected, a number that includes four alternates in case a juror cannot finish the trial.

Hankison is one of four officers who were charged by the U.S. Department of Justice last year with violating Taylor’s civil rights. He was fired by Louisville police in 2020.

National News

Associated Press

Minnesota appeals court protects felon voting rights after finding a pro-Trump judge overstepped

A Minnesota appeals court on Thursday stepped in to protect voting rights recently granted to felons under a new law, undoing a pro-Trump judge’s effort to strip two convicts of their right to vote. The Minnesota Court of Appeals found Mille Lacs County District Judge Matthew Quinn had no authority to find the new law […]

30 minutes ago

Associated Press

A pilot accused of threatening to shoot a commercial airline captain is an Air Force Reserve officer

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A pilot accused of threatening to shoot a commercial airline captain if they diverted their flight to give a passenger medical attention is an Air Force Reserve lieutenant colonel who was relieved of command for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. Jonathan J. Dunn’s military service came to light in a Utah U.S. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A Pennsylvania nurse is accused of killing 4 patients, injuring others with high doses of insulin

A registered nurse in Pennsylvania faces charges she administered lethal or potentially lethal doses of insulin to numerous patients — including a 104-year-old — at health care facilities over the past three years, prosecutors announced Thursday. Heather Pressdee, 41, had been accused in May of killing two nursing home patients and injuring a third. She […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A man killed a woman, left her body in a car, then boarded a flight to Kenya from Boston, police say

BOSTON (AP) — A man killed a woman, left her body in a car in Boston, then boarded a flight to Kenya, authorities said Thursday. The body of Margaret Mbitu, 31, was discovered about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in a parking garage at Logan International Airport in Boston, the Massachusetts State Police said in a news […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Virginia governor orders schools to disclose details of school-related drug overdoses

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has issued an executive order requiring school systems to notify parents of school-related overdoses after the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said there have been seven fentanyl-related overdoses connected to one high school in the last three weeks. Both Youngkin and Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman faulted the Loudoun school system for failing […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Run by a private firm hired by the city, migrants stay in a makeshift shelter at O'Hare Inte...

Associated Press

Big city mayors get audience with administration officials to pitch a request for help with migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden administration officials hosted big city mayors at the White House on Thursday to discuss how to manage a growing number of migrants, one day after those leaders sent a letter asking for more federal help. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson met with White House chief of staff […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Breonna Taylor’s neighbor testified son was nearly shot by officer’s stray bullets during 2020 raid