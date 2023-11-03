Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Santa Fe considers tax on mansions as housing prices soar

Nov 2, 2023, 9:14 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Voters are deciding whether to tax mansions to pay for affordable housing initiatives in a state capital city prized for its desert-mountain vistas, vibrant arts scene and stucco architecture rooted in Native American and Spanish-colonial tradition.

The tax on homes sold for more than $1 million is being pitched as a lifeline to teachers, service-sector workers, single parents and young professionals who can’t afford local mortgages or struggle to pay rent amid a national housing shortage and the arrival in Santa Fe of high-income digital nomads and affluent retirees.

The Nov. 7 ballot measure is the latest bellwether for the popularity of so-called mansion taxes to fund affordable housing and stave off homelessness. It comes on the heels of a voter-approved initiative in Los Angeles and new proposals from Chicago to Massachusetts.

THE PROPOSAL

If approved, the measure would add a 3% tax on residential property sales of $1 million or more — with no tax on the first $1 million in value.

On a $1.2 million home sale, for example, the new tax would apply to $200,000 in value. The buyer would pay $6,000 to the city’s affordable housing trust fund.

The city estimates that the tax would generate about $6 million annually for the trust, which underwrites price-restricted housing, down-payment assistance for low-income homebuyers and rental assistance to stave off financial hardship and evictions.

The trust awards funds each year to affordable housing providers who can secure matching funds from other government and nonprofit sources, explained Alexandra Ladd, director of Santa Fe’s affordable housing office.

But Santa Fe voters have shied away from prominent tax initiatives in the past, rejecting a proposed similar 1% tax on high-end home sales in 2009 and defeating a tax on sugary drinks to expand early childhood education in 2017.

AFFORDABILITY CRISIS

Second-term Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber, a Democrat, supports the tax and says soaring housing costs are threatening the “heart and soul” of the city.

“We’re attracting folks who can Zoom to work elsewhere and live in an outstanding place with great climate and culture and history and food,” he said. “We’ve become a magnet, and we don’t want to lose the local community that has lived here all their lives, or for generations, and to suddenly see that diversity give way to only higher-income people.”

The proposal has earned endorsements from an array of local businesses, trade unions, school board members, former mayors and Democratic U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich.

“The housing crisis in this town is outrageous,” said Susan Coulter, a retired scientist, who supports that tax despite concerns about the city’s financial controls.

MANSION TAXES

Cities and states are showing renewed interest in taxes on high-value real estate transactions to address housing affordability, according to Samantha Waxman, a deputy director for state fiscal policy at the Washington, D.C.-based Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Voters in Los Angles last year approved a tiered-rate tax on residential and commercial real estate sales — starting at 4% for sales above $5 million — to address housing shortages. Chicago may ask voters next year whether to raise real estate transfer taxes, starting with sales over $1 million, to fight homelessness.

A proposal in October from Democratic Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey would allow local governments to impose a real estate transfer fee of up to 2% on property sale proceeds above $1 million — or a county’s median home sale price if greater.

“We’re looking at these high-value homes that are being bought and sold,” Waxman said. “Then there’s also these challenges with affordable housing, housing prices increasing in general, and it being really difficult to afford rent and difficult to afford purchasing.”

BUILDING BOOM

Perched at the southern end of the Rocky Mountains, Santa Fe is in the midst of a building boom, with thousands of recently approved housing units gradually coming online within city limits since 2021 — including an array of multifamily housing projects.

Advocates for subsidized housing say that hasn’t translated into accessible prices, with most of the new units renting at free-market rates that can strain personal or family finances.

Meanwhile, the city’s median home price has nearly doubled since 2017 to about $600,000, a city-commissioned analysis found.

“People moving here with wealth that far exceeds the buying capacity of local workers, that pulls housing costs away from those workers,” said Daniel Werwath, executive director of New Mexico Inter-Faith Housing, a nonprofit developer of income-restricted housing. “I think we’re into a pretty crazy feedback loop.”

SKEPTICS

The Santa Fe Association of Realtors says the proposed tax oversteps the city’s authority under state law, and has filed a preemptive lawsuit to block it.

Drew Lamprich, the association’s president, says the change would take a bite out of home sales, and ultimately the local economy.

“There will be folks that decide to buy somewhere else, not liking the divisiveness of this element,” he said.

At a downtown polling place for early voting, retired architect Rita Meek said she fears the tax will increase tensions between relatively wealthy enclaves and predominantly working class neighborhoods.

“I think we should be more united,” she said.

But her husband, Peter Meek, supports the tax.

“We’re losing a lot of our workforce: teachers, police officers, construction labor,” he said. “The people who can afford a million-dollar home should want to help.”

National News

Associated Press

Wildfire in mountainous Central Oahu moves away from towns as Hawaii firefighters continue battle

HONOLULU (AP) — A wildfire that has burned forestlands in a remote mountainous area of Central Oahu has moved eastward and away from population centers, Hawaii authorities said Thursday, as firefighters continued to battle the blaze. The flames haven’t threatened homes or property, and no evacuations have been ordered, but they have scorched some native […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Biologists are keeping a close eye on a rare Mexican wolf that is wandering out of bounds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Northern New Mexico or bust — that seems to be the case for at least one Mexican gray wolf that is intent on wandering beyond the boundaries set for managing the rarest subspecies of gray wolf if North America. Federal and state wildlife managers confirmed Thursday that the endangered female wolf […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

California officials confirm 2 cases of dengue, a mosquito-borne illness rarely transmitted in US

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Two people in Southern California have come down with dengue fever without traveling outside the United States, where the mosquito-borne illness is rare, health officials said. A Pasadena resident was confirmed to have dengue last month but is recovering, officials said. “This is the first confirmed case of dengue in […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

A county lawmaker in New York is accused of slashing a tire outside a bar

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — A county lawmaker in New York is accused of slashing the tire of a truck parked outside a local bar. Niagara County Legislator William Collins Sr., a Republican, is charged in a warrant issued Monday with third-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison. Collins did […]

3 hours ago

Workers pour concrete to create part of a bus stop in the Manhattan borough of New York City on Thu...

Associated Press

US jobs report for October could show solid hiring as Fed watches for signs of inflation pressures

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers likely kept hiring at a healthy pace last month, defying high interest rates, rising pressure on consumers and labor strikes that idled big swaths of the nation’s auto industry. The government’s October jobs report is expected to show Friday that companies and government agencies added 184,000 jobs, a solid showing, […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Minnesota appeals court protects felon voting rights after finding a pro-Trump judge overstepped

A Minnesota appeals court on Thursday stepped in to protect voting rights recently granted to felons under a new law, undoing a pro-Trump judge’s effort to strip two convicts of their right to vote. The Minnesota Court of Appeals found Mille Lacs County District Judge Matthew Quinn had no authority to find the new law […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Santa Fe considers tax on mansions as housing prices soar