Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Prosecutors add hate crime allegations in shooting over Spanish conquistador statue

Nov 3, 2023, 7:24 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State prosecutors added hate-crime allegations Thursday to charges of attempted murder against a New Mexico man accused in the shooting of a Native American activist amid confrontations about aborted plans to reinstall a statue of a Spanish conquistador in public, at a court hearing Thursday in northern New Mexico.

Defendant Ryan David Martinez pleaded not guilty to all charges at the arraignment overseen by a district court judge from a courthouse in TierraAmarilla.

Assistant District Attorney Tony Long indicated that his office will pursue sentence enhancements based on the use of a firearm and try to prove that the shooting was motivated by bias against a particular social group.

Martinez was arrested on Sept. 28 after chaos erupted and a single shot was fired at an outdoor gathering in Española over canceled plans to install a bronze likeness of conquistador Juan de Oñate, who is both revered and reviled for his role in establishing early settlements along the Upper Rio Grande starting in 1598.

The shooting severely wounded Jacob Johns, of Spokane, Washington, a well-traveled activist for environmental causes and an advocate for Native American rights who is of Hopi and Akimel O’odham tribal descent.

He had joined other advocates for Native American rights as they celebrated with song, prayer and speeches the county’s decision not to install the statue that day.

Under state law, a hate-crime sentence enhancement could extend prison time by up to a year. The firearm-related enhancements could add up to eight years in prison.

Initial felony charges against Martinez carry possible sentences of up to 16 years and six months in prison, along with possible fines and parole, Long told the court. A misdemeanor charge of reckless driving could add up to 90 days in prison.

State District Court Judge Jason Lidyard scheduled a jury trial for May 2024. He has ordered that Martinez remain in jail pending trial.

National News

Associated Press

A gas explosion at a building north of New York City injures 15, including 5 responders

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A gas explosion collapsed part of a brick multifamily building north of New York City, trapping victims in the rubble and injuring 15 people, including five first responders, according to officials. There were no fatalities in the Thursday afternoon explosion and fire, which sent thick smoke billowing in the air […]

8 minutes ago

amazon union illegal...

Associated Press

Amazon used an algorithm to essentially raise prices on other sites, the FTC says

Amazon used a secret algorithm to essentially help raise prices on other online sites and also “destroyed” internal communications as the Federal Trade Commission undertook an antitrust investigation against it, according to newly unredacted portions of the agency’s lawsuit.

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

Missouri man who carried pitchfork at Capitol riot pleads guilty to 3 felonies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man accused of carrying a pitchfork and assaulting police during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty to three federal felonies. Christopher Brian Roe, 39, of the Kansas City suburb of Raytown, pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of assaulting, resisting and impeding […]

40 minutes ago

Associated Press

Minneapolis City Council approves site for new police station; old one burned during 2020 protest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council and Mayor Jacob Frey have agreed on a new location for a police station to replace the one ransacked and set on fire in response to the murder of George Floyd by a city police officer. The council voted 8-5 Thursday to approve a new Third Precinct station […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Eric Trump testifies in civil fraud trial he relied on accountants for financial statements accuracy

NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Trump testified Friday that he was relying on accountants to ensure the accuracy of financial statements that authorities say fraudulently exaggerated his father’s wealth and the value of his assets to deceive banks and insurers. On the witness stand for a second day in the civil case brought by New […]

2 hours ago

Image: An Alaska Airlines plane takes off from San Francisco International Airport in 2022 in San F...

Associated Press

3 passengers sue Alaska Airlines after off-duty pilot accused of trying to cut engines mid-flight

Three passengers sued Alaska Airlines on Thursday, saying they suffered emotional distress from an incident last month in which an off-duty pilot is accused of trying to shut down the engines of a plane while catching a ride in the cockpit from Washington state to San Francisco.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Prosecutors add hate crime allegations in shooting over Spanish conquistador statue