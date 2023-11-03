Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Missouri man who carried pitchfork at Capitol riot pleads guilty to 3 felonies

Nov 3, 2023, 8:20 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man accused of carrying a pitchfork and assaulting police during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty to three federal felonies.

Christopher Brian Roe, 39, of the Kansas City suburb of Raytown, pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of assaulting, resisting and impeding certain officers, the Kansas City Star reported. Sentencing is scheduled for March 5.

Roe is the 24th Missouri defendant convicted in connection with the riot at the Capitol. Cases of 12 other Missourians are ongoing.

A probable cause affidavit in Roe’s case included 48 photos that showed a man it said was Roe breaching the Capitol, repeatedly scuffling with police and using a metal bike rack to try to break open a door.

All told, 1,185 people have been arrested in connection with the riot, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

