Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court will rule on ban on rapid-fire gun bump stocks, used in the Las Vegas mass shooting

Nov 3, 2023, 10:47 AM

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, a device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-autom...

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, a device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range in South Jordan, Utah. The Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether a ban on gun attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine guns violates federal law. The justices said Friday they'll hear arguments next year over a gun bump stocks regulation the Justice Department implemented after the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed on Friday to decide whether a Trump era-ban on bump stocks, the gun attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine guns, violates federal law.

The justices will hear arguments early next year over a regulation put in place by the Justice Department after a mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017.

Federal appeals courts have come to different decisions about whether the regulation defining a bump stock as a machine gun comports with federal law.

The Supreme Court already is weighing a challenge to another federal law that seeks to keep guns away from people under domestic violence restraining orders, a case that stems from the landmark decision in 2022 in which the six-justice conservative majority expanded gun rights.

The new case is not about the Second Amendment right to “keep and bear arms,” but rather whether the Trump administration followed federal law in changing the bump stock regulation.

The ban on bump stocks took effect in 2019. It stemmed from the Las Vegas shooting in which the gunman, a 64-year-old retired postal service worker and high-stakes gambler, used assault-style rifles to fire more than 1,000 rounds in 11 minutes into a crowd of 22,000 music fans.

Most of the rifles were fitted with bump stock devices and high-capacity magazines. A total of 58 people were killed in the shooting, and two died later. Hundreds were injured.

The Trump administration’s ban on bump stocks was an about-face for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. In 2010, under the Obama administration, the agency found that a bump stock should not be classified as a machine gun and therefore should not be banned under federal law.

Following the Las Vegas shooting, officials revisited that determination and found it incorrect.

Bump stocks harness the recoil energy of a semi-automatic firearm so that a trigger “resets and continues firing without additional physical manipulation of the trigger by the shooter,” according to the ATF.

A shooter must maintain constant forward pressure on the weapon with the non-shooting hand and constant pressure on the trigger with the trigger finger, according to court records.

The full U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 13-3 in January that Congress would have to change federal law to ban bump stocks.

“The definition of ‘machinegun’ as set forth in the National Firearms Act and Gun Control Act does not apply to bump stocks,” Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod wrote for the 5th Circuit.

But a panel of three judges on the federal appeals court in Washington looked at the same language and came to a different conclusion.

Judge Robert Wilkins wrote for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that “under the best interpretation of the statute, a bump stock is a self-regulating mechanism that allows a shooter to shoot more than one shot through a single pull of the trigger. As such, it is a machine gun under the National Firearms Act and Gun Control Act.”

A decision is expected by early summer.

National News

Associated Press

2nd of four men who escaped from a central Georgia jail has been caught, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA (AP) — The second of four men who escaped from a central Georgia jail last month has been captured, authorities said. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a team of local, state and federal law enforcement officers arrested Marc Kerry Anderson, 25, just before 3 p.m. Friday at an […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

South Dakota governor asks state Supreme Court about conflict of interest after lawmaker resigns

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has requested guidance from the state’s Supreme Court about conflict-of-interest rules for lawmakers, several weeks after a South Dakota state lawmaker resigned and agreed to repay $500,000 in federal COVID-19 relief that she received for her day care business. Jessica Castleberry was a state senator […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

A former Utah county clerk is accused of shredding and mishandling 2020 and 2022 ballots

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Utah prosecutors have charged a former county clerk with three felonies and other counts for allegedly shredding and otherwise mishandling ballots from the 2020 and 2022 elections. The alleged misdeeds involved ballots cast by about 5,000 voters in Juab County, a desert area of west-central Utah with about 12,000 residents. Former […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Chicago-area police entered wrong home, held disabled woman and grandkids for hours, lawsuit alleges

Chicago-area police serving an arrest warrant entered the wrong home in 2021 and held a disabled woman, her four young grandchildren and others for hours, violating their civil rights, a federal lawsuit alleges. Adela Carrasco, 63, her grandchildren and other plaintiffs contend in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that officers went to wrong address and demanded […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Judges toss lawsuit targeting North Dakota House subdistricts for tribal nations

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal three-judge panel in North Dakota has dismissed a lawsuit brought by Republican district officials who alleged that the consideration of race was unconstitutional in the creation of state House subdistricts that included ones encompassing tribal nations. The lawsuit filed early last year by the two GOP legislative district officials […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

South Carolina city pays $500,000 to man whose false arrest sparked 2021 protests

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina city is paying a $500,000 settlement to a man whose treatment by a police officer during what turned out to be a false arrest led to days of protests. An attorney for Travis Price said the city of Rock Hill defamed Price by suggesting he was the aggressor […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Supreme Court will rule on ban on rapid-fire gun bump stocks, used in the Las Vegas mass shooting