Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Judges toss lawsuit targeting North Dakota House subdistricts for tribal nations

Nov 3, 2023, 10:56 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal three-judge panel in North Dakota has dismissed a lawsuit brought by Republican district officials who alleged that the consideration of race was unconstitutional in the creation of state House subdistricts that included ones encompassing tribal nations.

The lawsuit filed early last year by the two GOP legislative district officials targeted the two subdivided districts the Legislature drew in 2021, which included subdistricts for the Fort Berthold and Turtle Mountain Indian reservations. The lawsuit alleged that the “racial gerrymandering” was a violation of the equal protection clause.

The ruling issued Thursday by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Peter Welte, Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Ralph Erickson and U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Hovland granted motions for summary judgment made by the state and the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, and denied the plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgment, dismissing the case.

The judges said the state “had good reasons and strong evidence to believe the subdistricts were required by” the federal Voting Rights Act.

The plaintiffs will discuss their next steps, including a possible appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, attorney Bob Harms told The Associated Press.

In 2021, North Dakota’s Republican-controlled Legislature reapportioned the state’s 47 legislative districts based on 2020 census numbers. Lawmakers cited population requirements of the Voting Rights Act when they went about drawing the subdistricts for the two tribal nations.

Another redistricting lawsuit, brought by the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and the Spirit Lake Tribe, awaits a ruling by Welte after a June trial. The tribes allege the redistricting map illegally dilutes Native American voters on two reservations, violating the Voting Rights Act. The plaintiffs are seeking a joint district.

National News

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, a device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-autom...

Associated Press

Supreme Court will rule on ban on rapid-fire gun bump stocks, used in the Las Vegas mass shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed on Friday to decide whether a Trump era-ban on bump stocks, the gun attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine guns, violates federal law. The justices will hear arguments early next year over a regulation put in place by the Justice Department after a mass […]

11 minutes ago

Associated Press

South Carolina city pays $500,000 to man whose false arrest sparked 2021 protests

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina city is paying a $500,000 settlement to a man whose treatment by a police officer during what turned out to be a false arrest led to days of protests. An attorney for Travis Price said the city of Rock Hill defamed Price by suggesting he was the aggressor […]

34 minutes ago

starbucks office...

BY CLAIRE SAVAGE AND MELISSA PEREZ WINDER, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fall back: How daylight saving time can seriously affect your health

CHICAGO (AP) — Brunch dates and flag football games might be a little easier to get to this Sunday when phones grace early risers with an extra hour of rest before alarm clocks go off. The downside: Next week across most of the U.S., the sun will set well before many folks step foot out […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

A gas explosion at a building north of New York City injures 10

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A gas explosion collapsed part of a brick multifamily building north of New York City, trapping victims in the rubble and injuring 10 people, according to officials. There were no fatalities in the Thursday afternoon explosion and fire, which sent thick smoke billowing in the air about 50 miles (80 […]

2 hours ago

amazon union illegal...

Associated Press

Amazon used an algorithm to essentially raise prices on other sites, the FTC says

Amazon used a secret algorithm to essentially help raise prices on other online sites and also “destroyed” internal communications as the Federal Trade Commission undertook an antitrust investigation against it, according to newly unredacted portions of the agency’s lawsuit.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Missouri man who carried pitchfork at Capitol riot pleads guilty to 3 felonies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man accused of carrying a pitchfork and assaulting police during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty to three federal felonies. Christopher Brian Roe, 39, of the Kansas City suburb of Raytown, pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of assaulting, resisting and impeding […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Judges toss lawsuit targeting North Dakota House subdistricts for tribal nations