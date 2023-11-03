Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Illinois city tickets reporter for asking too many questions, in latest First Amendment dustup

Nov 3, 2023, 2:50 PM

FILE -Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, left, speaks with Illinois Rep. Tha...

FILE -Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, left, speaks with Illinois Rep. Thaddeus Jones, D-Calumet, right, while on the House floor after adjoining veto session, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2013 in Springfield Ill. Officials in a suburban Chicago community have issued municipal citations to a local news reporter for what they say are persistent contacts with city officials for comment on treacherous fall flooding. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) —

Officials in a suburban Chicago community have issued municipal citations to a local news reporter for what they say were persistent contacts with city officials seeking comment on treacherous fall flooding.

The tickets from Calumet City, a city of 35,000 located 24 miles (39 kilometers) south of Chicago, allege “interference/hampering of city employees” by Hank Sanders, a reporter for the Daily Southtown, the Chicago Tribune reported Friday.

It’s the latest of several recent First Amendment dust-ups involving city officials and news outlets around the country, following this week’s arrest of a small-town Alabama newspaper publisher and reporter after reporting on a grand jury investigation of a school district, and the August police raid of a newspaper and its publisher’s home in Kansas tied to an apparent dispute a restaurant owner had with the paper.

Sanders reported in an Oct. 20 story that consultants told Calumet City administrators the city’s stormwater infrastructure was in poor condition before flooding wrought by record September rains. Officials say Sanders continued to call and email city employees, drawing complaints including from Mayor Thaddeus Jones, who is also a Democratic state representative.

The Tribune, which shares an owner with the Daily Southtown, reported that Sanders was told to channel requests for information through Jones’ spokesperson, Sean Howard, but according to one citation sent 14 emails to the city during a nine-day period in October asking questions about flooding.

Mitch Pugh, executive editor of the Chicago Tribune, said one reason Sanders continued asking questions was for a follow-up flooding story that has yet to be published.

While the citations are not of “the same degree and magnitude” as the other recent incidents, Pugh said, “it seems to be on the same through line of a real lack of understanding of what the First Amendment protects, what a journalist’s job is, what our role is.”

“You get used to it a little bit on the national scale, but now we’re seeing it in very small municipalities with mayors, and that’s a disturbing trend and we need to call it out when we see it,” Pugh told The Associated Press. “A public official ought to know better than to basically use a police force to try to intimidate a reporter who’s just doing his job.”

The news media’s freedom from government meddling or intervention is protected by the First Amendment.

Phone and text messages seeking comment were left for Jones. Howard referred questions to city attorney Patrick Walsh, saying it is a legal matter. A message was also left for Walsh.

Don Craven, president, CEO and general counsel of the Illinois Press Association, criticized the citations and said the media play a fundamental role in the functioning of democracy.

“We’re talking about a reporter who is doing his job,” Craven said, “and instead of saying ‘We’re working on the problem,’ the city’s response is, blame the reporter.”

National News

Associated Press

Judge says ex-UCLA gynecologist can be retried on charges of sexually abusing female patients

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former gynecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles who was sentenced to prison for sexually abusing student patients can be retried on charges involving additional women, a judge ruled Friday. A Superior Court judge granted a prosecution request to retry Dr. James Heaps on nine charges after a jury […]

39 minutes ago

Associated Press

After raid on fundraiser’s home, NYC mayor says he has no knowledge of ‘foreign money’ in campaign

New York (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams denied any involvement in illegal political fundraising Friday, but his campaign pledged it would review its books, a day after federal agents raided the home of one of the Democrat’s chief fundraisers. “I am outraged and angry if anyone attempted to use the campaign to […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Toddler critically injured in accidental shooting after suspect discards gun on daycare playground

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A toddler in Las Vegas was hospitalized in critical condition after finding a gun on a daycare playground that had been discarded by a teenage suspect fleeing the scene of a nearby shooting, authorities announced Friday. Deputy Police Chief Reggie Radar said the toddler, who is under the age of 5, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Oregon must get criminal defendants attorneys within 7 days or release them from jail, judge says

A federal judge has ordered Oregon counties to release criminal defendants from jail if they aren’t appointed an attorney within a week of their first court appearance. The state is one of many that have struggled to ensure their public defense systems meet the requirements of the U.S. Constitution’s Sixth Amendment, and Oregon has faced […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Deputy national security adviser Jon Finer; Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. __ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Finer; Michael Herzog, Israel’s ambassador to the United States; Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian envoy to the United Kingdom; […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Former Detroit-area officer indicted on civil rights crime for punching Black man

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A grand jury returned an indictment against a former suburban Detroit police officer who is accused of a federal civil rights crime for punching a young Black man in the face and slamming his head to the ground. The two-count indictment filed Thursday against Matthew Rodriguez will take the place of […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Illinois city tickets reporter for asking too many questions, in latest First Amendment dustup