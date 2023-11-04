Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL

One person evaluated after synagogue evacuated in South Seattle for hazmat response

Nov 3, 2023, 5:52 PM | Updated: 9:12 pm

hazmat synagogue...

A hazmat response was sent to the 6500 block of 52nd Avenue South, near Seward Park. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Crews with the Seattle Fire Department evacuated a synagogue in South Seattle after a report of a possible hazardous substance.

Just before 5 p.m., a hazmat response was sent to the 6500 block of 52nd Avenue South, near Seward Park.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, one person was evaluated and is stable.

At 5:15 p.m., crews were preparing to enter the synagogue.

At 7:03 p.m., Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell posted that crews were able to determine the materials were non-hazardous but there is “no doubt that these were sent were sent with the intent to target, harm, and frighten Jewish neighbors.”

The Mayor continued saying, “The outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, the entire country has experienced an appalling rise in anti-Semitic and anti-Arab and Muslim hate crimes. We must reject these acts of hate and make clear that hateful threats and actions have no place in our community – period.”

Local

(KIRO 7)...

Samantha Lomibao, KIRO 7 News

‘Choose my life over a phone’: Teens kidnapped, robbed in Greenwood

For the first time, KIRO 7 spoke exclusively with a student who was robbed and kidnapped while walking to a friend’s house in Greenwood last month.

8 days ago

Israel - Hamas...

Dave Ross

Ross: ‘This absurdity of majorities being outnumbered is not just a problem in the Middle East’

A poll among Gaza residents last July by the Washington Institute showed 62% thought that Hamas should ABIDE by its ceasefire with Israel.

18 days ago

(Will Lester/The Orange County Register via AP)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Light snow overnight in Puget Sound likely continues into Monday, Tuesday

Light snow fell in western Washington Sunday night, but most, if not all has melted Monday morning, but more light flurries are likely on the way for early this week.

8 months ago

I-90 Pileup...

Bill Kaczaraba

I-90 near Easton is open in both directions following a 15-car crash

I-90 eastbound near Easton has been closed due to a 15-car collision, the Washington Department of Transportation reported late today.

11 months ago

Seattle likes Taylor Swift songs...

Micki Gamez

Seattle’s most downloaded songs and artists may surprise you

Newly released Spotify data says Taylor Swift is Seattle's most downloaded and listened to artist of the year 2022.

11 months ago

Virginia Mason Health...

Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Patient data among files accessed in Virginia Mason Franciscan Health data breach

A hacking incident in October that impacted workers at Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and its patients was determined to be ransomware.

11 months ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

One person evaluated after synagogue evacuated in South Seattle for hazmat response