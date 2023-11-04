One person evaluated after synagogue evacuated in South Seattle for hazmat response

Crews with the Seattle Fire Department evacuated a synagogue in South Seattle after a report of a possible hazardous substance.

Just before 5 p.m., a hazmat response was sent to the 6500 block of 52nd Avenue South, near Seward Park.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, one person was evaluated and is stable.

At 5:15 p.m., crews were preparing to enter the synagogue.

At 7:03 p.m., Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell posted that crews were able to determine the materials were non-hazardous but there is “no doubt that these were sent were sent with the intent to target, harm, and frighten Jewish neighbors.”

The Mayor continued saying, “The outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, the entire country has experienced an appalling rise in anti-Semitic and anti-Arab and Muslim hate crimes. We must reject these acts of hate and make clear that hateful threats and actions have no place in our community – period.”