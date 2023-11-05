Seattle Fire crews responding to fatal bus crash into building

The Seattle Police and Fire Departments are responding to a fatal bus crash into a building, said SPD around 4 p.m.

The Seattle Fire Department posted about the crash at 5th Avenue and Battery Street on Saturday around 3:45 p.m.

SFD said 13 people were injured, 11 are in stable condition, 1 is in critical condition, and 1 has died.

The SFD told us the person who died was a pedestrian walking on the sidewalk.

The person in critical condition was trapped in their car, was extracted, and then transported to Harborview.

The 11 people on the bus have minor injuries.

SFD said firefighters searched inside the building and confirmed no one was inside the part of the building that was hit. Crews said there was no significant structural damage to the building.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

SPD is investigating what caused the crash.

This is a developing story, check back for updates