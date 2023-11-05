Close
Man shot during youth league football game in Everett

Nov 5, 2023, 7:49 AM

renton hate crime church...

A police vehicle's lights (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


A youth football league is on alert after a man was found injured after a shooting at Everett Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Everett Police responded to a shooting call just before 4 p.m.. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 30′s with an unspecified amount of gunshot wounds.

According to officers, the shooting happened around the parking lot of the stadium between two men that knew each other.

A football game was being played while the shooting happened.

The suspect fled the stadium premises in a vehicle after the shooting. Police say there is no direct threat to the community at this time.

The victim was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Youth League cancelled all football games for the rest of the evening, according to police.

 

