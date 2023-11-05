Close
Suspect still at large after 2 dead and others injured in Tacoma shooting

Nov 5, 2023, 3:19 PM

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Tacoma police say a shooting suspect is still at large after two people were killed and three others were injured in Tacoma.

Officials say that the shooting happened inside of the Alleycat Patio & Lounge.

Officers arrived at the intersection of 2700 6 Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, law enforcement found multiple shooting victims. One victim had already died from their wounds and another died later that morning.

Police then learned that a fifth shooting victim was found.

The Tacoma Police Department is investigating the shootings as homicides.

 

