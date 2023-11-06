Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI hosts its first big tech showcase as the AI startup faces growing competition

Nov 6, 2023, 7:29 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The artificial intelligence company behind ChatGPT has invited hundreds of software developers to its first developer conference Monday, embracing a Silicon Valley tradition for technology showcases that Apple helped pioneer decades ago.

The path to OpenAI’s debut DevDay has been an unusual one. Founded as a nonprofit research institute in 2015, it catapulted to worldwide fame just under a year ago with the release of a chatbot that’s sparked excitement, fear and a push for international safeguards to guide AI’s rapid advancement.

The San Francisco conference comes a week after President Joe Biden signed an executive order that will set some of the first U.S. guardrails on AI technology.

Using the Defense Production Act, the order requires AI developers likely to include OpenAI, its financial backer Microsoft and competitors such as Google and Meta to share information with the government about AI systems being built with such “high levels of performance” that they could pose serious safety risks.

The order built on voluntary commitments set by the White House that leading AI developers made earlier this year.

A lot of expectation is also riding on the economic promise of the latest crop of generative AI tools that can produce passages of text and novel images, sounds and other media in response to written or spoken prompts.

Goldman Sachs projected last month that generative AI could boost labor productivity and lead to a long-term increase of 10% to 15% to the global gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services.

While not lacking in public attention, both positive and negative, Monday’s conference gives OpenAI an audience to showcase some of what it sees as the commercial benefits of its array of tools, which include ChatGPT, its latest large language model GPT-4, and the image-generator DALL-E.

The company recently announced a new version of its AI model called GPT-4 with vision, or GPT-4V, that enables the chatbot to analyze images. In a September research paper, the company showed how the tool could describe what’s in images to people who are blind or have low vision.

While some commercial chatbots, including Microsoft’s Bing, are now built atop OpenAI’s technology, there are a growing number of competitors including Bard, from Google, and Claude, from another San Francisco-based startup, Anthropic, led by former OpenAI employees. OpenAI also faces competition from developers of so-called open source models that publicly release their code and other aspects of the system for free.

ChatGPT’s newest competitor is Grok, which billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled over the weekend on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Musk, who helped start OpenAI before parting ways with the company, launched a new venture this year called xAI to set his own mark on the pace of AI development.

Grok is only available to a limited set of early users but promises to answer “spicy questions” that other chatbots decline due to safeguards meant to prevent offensive responses.

——

O’Brien reported from Providence, Rhode Island.

——-

The Associated Press and OpenAI have a licensing agreement that allows for part of AP’s text archives to be used to train the tech company’s large language model. AP receives an undisclosed fee for use of its content.

National News

Dr. Padma Gulur, a Duke University pain specialist, stands for a portrait on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023,...

Associated Press

Mind-altering ketamine becomes new pain treatment, despite little research or regulation

WASHINGTON (AP) — As U.S. doctors scale back their use of opioid painkillers, a new option for hard-to-treat pain is taking root: ketamine, the decades-old surgical drug that is now a trendy psychedelic therapy. Prescriptions for ketamine have soared in recent years, driven by for-profit clinics and telehealth services offering the medication as a treatment […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Julann Spromberg, a research toxicologist with Ocean Associates Inc., working under contract...

Associated Press

U.S. regulators will review car-tire chemical that kills salmon, upon request from West Coast tribes

U.S. regulators say they will review the use of a chemical found in almost every tire after a petition from West Coast Native American tribes that want it banned because it kills salmon as they return from the ocean to their natal streams to spawn.

2 hours ago

FILE - People sign "I love you," while gathered at a vigil for the victims of mass shootings days e...

Associated Press

US senators seek answers from Army after reservist killed 18 in Maine

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Two senators from Maine asked the U.S. Army inspector general on Monday to provide a full accounting of interactions with a reservist before he killed 18 people and injured 13 others in the deadliest shooting in the state’s history. U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, a Republican, and Angus King, an independent, told […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Heritage Foundatio...

Associated Press

Florida lawmakers to begin special session by expressing support of Israel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature will return to the Capitol for a special session Monday that will allow lawmakers to express their support for Israel, while giving Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis some talking points as he campaigns for president. Lawmakers are expected to consider new sanctions against Iran, which has supported Hamas, as […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Trump arrives in court to testify in New York civil case alleging financial fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump arrived Monday morning at a Manhattan courthouse in anticipation of hours of testimony in his civil fraud trial, a spectacle of a former president and the leading Republican presidential candidate defending himself against allegations that he dramatically inflated his net worth. Trump’s expected turn on the witness stand, in […]

10 hours ago

Ruth Glenn, a domestic violence survivor, speaks with The Associated Press as she discusses a case ...

Associated Press

Why one survivor of domestic violence wants the Supreme Court to uphold a gun control law

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ruth Glenn knows from harrowing personal experience the danger of putting a gun in the hands of a violent spouse or partner, the issue at the heart of a case before the Supreme Court. On a beautiful June evening in 1992, Glenn was shot three times, twice in the head, and left […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI hosts its first big tech showcase as the AI startup faces growing competition