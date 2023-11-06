Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Broadcast, audio companies will be eligible for Pulitzer Prizes, for work on digital sites

Nov 6, 2023, 11:53 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The Pulitzer Prizes, considered the premier award for print journalists, are opening eligibility to broadcast and audio companies that also offer digital news sites.

But the work these companies can submit for prize consideration must primarily be written journalism, the Columbia University-based Pulitzer Prize Board said on Monday.

Broadcast news outlets were historically prohibited from entering work in the Pulitzer competition because they produced little text-based journalism. Other competitions, like the Emmys and the duPont-Columbia Awards, honor broadcast journalism.

But television and audio companies like CNN, NPR and broadcasters like ABC, CBS and NBC have robust digital sites.

“There’s no such thing as newspaper and broadcast anymore,” said Brian Carovillano, senior vice president and head of news standards at NBC News. “We’re all digital news operations. We’re all operating on multiple platforms.”

He noted that The New York Times, considered primarily a print outlet, has won a duPont Award for its journalism.

The Pulitzer Board wanted to make digital news sites that are doing important, written investigative, enterprise and breaking news work eligible for honors, said Marjorie Miller, the Pulitzer administrator.

“Although video may be part of the entry, these are not awards for broadcast journalism,” she said.

The change goes into effect for the 2024 Pulitzers, which will begin accepting entries in December. The Pulitzers are traditionally handed out in April.

National News

Associated Press

Nearly 1M chickens will be killed on a Minnesota farm because of bird flu

Nearly 1 million chickens on a Minnesota egg farm will be slaughtered to help limit the spread of the highly contagious bird flu after it was confirmed there, officials said Monday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the virus was found at a farm in Wright County, Minnesota, as well as in three smaller […]

5 minutes ago

Associated Press

Florida dentist of murder, other charges by jury in 2014 slaying of law professor

TALLAHASSES, Fla. (AP) — A jury on Monday convicted a Florida dentist of murder in the 2014 shooting death of his former brother-in-law, a law professor slain outside his Tallahassee home in the aftermath of a bitter custody battle with Adelson’s sister. The jurors signaled Monday in returning a verdict that they believed prosecutors’ contentions […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

2nd police officer acquitted in death of Elijah McClain, who was put in a neck hold, given ketamine

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A second Denver-area police officer was acquitted Monday in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, who was put in a neck hold and injected with ketamine after being stopped by police as he walked home from a convenience store. The jury found Aurora officer Nathan Woodyard not guilty of homicide and […]

51 minutes ago

Associated Press

Woman arrested after driving car into Indianapolis building she thought was `Israel school’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A woman who allegedly drove her car into a building in Indianapolis after watching coverage of the Israel-Hamas war told officers she believed the building was an “Israel school,” according to police and court records. One adult as well as four children — ages 7 months, 1, 2 and 3 years — […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Don’t put that rhinestone emblem on your car’s steering wheel, US regulators say

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. regulators are warning drivers to steer clear of aftermarket decals used to embellish a car’s logo on the center of its steering wheel. Such metal or plastic emblems — which are typically adorned with rhinestones or other decorations and attached to the steering wheel with an adhesive back — can […]

5 hours ago

FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays outpu...

Associated Press

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI hosts its first big tech showcase as startup faces growing competition

The artificial intelligence company behind ChatGPT has invited hundreds of software developers to its first developer conference Monday, embracing a Silicon Valley tradition for technology showcases that Apple helped pioneer decades ago.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Broadcast, audio companies will be eligible for Pulitzer Prizes, for work on digital sites