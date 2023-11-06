Suspect in fatal White Center Metro bus shooting turns himself in
Nov 6, 2023, 2:31 PM
(KIRO 7)
Miguel Rivera Dominquez, the man wanted in the fatal shooting of a man aboard a King County Metro bus in White Center, has turned himself in, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.
Dominguez turned himself in Monday morning at about 9:55 a.m. without incident.
First-degree murder charges were filed against Dominguez in the fatal shooting, according to the King County Prosecutors Office.
