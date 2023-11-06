Close
AP (NEW)

A 17-year-old boy wanted in the killing of a passenger resting on a Seattle bus turns himself in

Nov 6, 2023, 3:00 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — A 17-year-old boy wanted in the fatal and apparently random shooting of a passenger who was resting on a Seattle bus last month has turned himself in, police said Monday.

Miguel Rivera Dominguez, of the south suburb of Burien, faces charges of first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in what prosecutors called “the senseless execution of a total stranger.”

The King County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Rivera Dominguez turned himself in without incident Monday morning. King County Superior Court records did not list an attorney who might comment on his behalf. He is being charged as an adult.

According to charging documents filed last week, Rivera Dominguez was riding on a King County Metro bus in White Center, an unincorporated neighborhood south of Seattle, on Oct. 3 when he pulled a cord to request a stop and then shot Marcel Da’jon Wagner, 21, who appeared to be sleeping.

A friend who was with Rivera Dominguez at the time later told detectives that he had no warning Rivera Dominguez was going to shoot the man, whom they did not know, the charging papers said.

King County Metro said it boosted security on the H Line, which runs between downtown Seattle and the south suburb of Burien, after the shooting.

