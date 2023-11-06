Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Nearly 1M chickens will be killed on a Minnesota farm because of bird flu

Nov 6, 2023, 3:11 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Nearly 1 million chickens on a Minnesota egg farm will be slaughtered to help limit the spread of the highly contagious bird flu after it was confirmed there, officials said Monday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the virus was found at a farm in Wright County, Minnesota, as well as in three smaller flocks in South Dakota and Iowa. Whenever the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus is detected on a farm, the entire flock is killed as to keep it from spreading to other farms.

In addition to the Minnesota case, the USDA said some 26,800 turkeys will be killed on a farm in McPherson County in South Dakota and nearly 17,000 birds will be slaughtered on two farms in Iowa’s Clay County.

The egg and poultry industry has been dealing with a bird flu outbreak since last year. In 2022, nearly 58 million birds — mostly chicken and turkeys — were slaughtered to deal with the virus, contributing significantly higher egg and turkey prices. The Minnesota farm is the first egg-laying operation where bird flu has been found this year.

The toll overall has been much lower in 2023 than in 2022 as the number of cases found in wild birds plummeted and farmers redoubled their efforts to prevent any contact between their birds and the ducks and geese migrating past their farms. Even after 940,000 chickens on the Minnesota farm are slaughtered, there will only have been about 3.4 million birds killed this year.

Minnesota has now lost a total of more than 5.5 million birds since the outbreak began. Iowa, which is home to many massive egg farms, has been the hardest hit with more than 16 million birds slaughtered, including one case where 5 million egg-laying chickens had to be killed. Egg farms like the one in Minnesota tend to have the most birds on any one farm. Turkey and chicken operations usually involve fewer birds.

There have been a number of cases reported over the past month, mostly at turkey farms in Minnesota, South Dakota and Iowa, as wild birds began to migrate south for the winter. But the virus can be found on any farm because it is spread easily, primarily through the droppings of wild birds or direct contact with them.

Egg and poultry farmers take steps like requiring their workers to change clothes and sanitize their boots before stepping inside their barns, limiting the sharing of tools between barns, and sealing up their facilities to prevent wildlife from getting inside.

Officials stress that bird flu isn’t a threat to food safety because all the birds on a farm where the disease is found are slaughtered before they reach the food supply, and properly cooking poultry and eggs to 165 degrees Fahrenheit (73.89 degrees Celsius) will kill any viruses. Infections in humans are rare and usually come only in people with prolonged exposure to sick birds.

National News

Associated Press

22 UN peacekeepers injured when convoy leaving rebel area hit improvised explosive devices, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Twenty-two U.N. peacekeepers in a convoy withdrawing from a rebel stronghold in northern Mali were injured when their vehicles hit improvised explosive devices on two occasions on Saturday, the United Nations said Monday. There have now been six incidents since the peacekeepers left their base in Kidal on Oct. 31 for […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Chicago suburb drops citations against reporter for asking too many questions

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (AP) — Officials in a suburban Chicago community on Monday dropped municipal citations against a local news reporter for what they said were persistent contacts with city officials seeking comment on treacherous fall flooding. The reversal occurred days after officials in Calumet City mailed several citations to Hank Sanders, a Daily Southtown […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Insurer to pay nearly $5M to 3 of the 4 Alaska men whose convictions in a 1997 killing were vacated

Three of the four Indigenous men who served 18 years in prison for a murder conviction that was ultimately vacated will receive a total of nearly $5 million in a settlement confirmed by the city of Fairbanks on Monday. The convictions of the so-called Fairbanks Four in the 1997 death of Fairbanks teenager John Hartman […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Captain found guilty of ‘seaman’s manslaughter’ in boat fire that killed 34 off California coast

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal jury on Monday found a scuba dive boat captain was criminally negligent in the deaths of 34 people killed in a fire aboard the vessel in 2019, the deadliest maritime disaster in recent U.S. history. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles confirmed Jerry Boylan was found guilty of […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Sudan’s military conflict is getting closer to South Sudan and Abyei, UN envoy warns

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The “unprecedented” conflict between Sudan’s army and rival paramilitary force now in its seventh month is getting closer to South Sudan and the disputed Abyei region, the U.N. special envoy for the Horn of Africa warned Monday. Hanna Serwaa Tetteh pointed to the paramilitary Rapid Support Force’s recent seizures of the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

ACLU sues South Dakota over its vanity plate restrictions

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota announced Monday that it is suing South Dakota over a state law that restricts content on vanity plates. The ACLU said in a press release that it filed the lawsuit on behalf of Lyndon Hart, whose application for a plate that said “REZWEED” was […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Nearly 1M chickens will be killed on a Minnesota farm because of bird flu