Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected officials, other wealthy clients

Nov 8, 2023, 9:43 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — Three people have been arrested on allegations that they ran a sophisticated commercial sex ring in Massachusetts and Virginia that catered to well-connected clients such as elected officials and military officers, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege the individuals used two websites and a network of brothels in Massachusetts and eastern Virginia to make hundreds of thousands of dollars. Clients often paid a monthly fee to be part of the “illicit club,” Acting Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Josh Levy told reporters.

“This commercial sex ring was built on secrecy and exclusivity, catering to a wealthy and well-connected clientele, and business was booming, until today,” Levy said.

Authorities believe potentially hundreds of people bought sex services through the ring, including doctors, lawyers, accountants, elected officials, military officers, government contractors, professors and executives at tech companies, Levy said.

“They are the men who fueled this commercial sex ring,” he said.

None of them have been charged, but Levy stressed that the investigation is in the early stages.

National News

Associated Press

Texas officials issue shelter-in-place order after Texas chemical plant explosion

SHEPHERD, TEXAS (AP) — Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order for Texas residents within a one-mile radius of a chemical plant fire Wednesday. A large plume of smoke could be seen in video captured by residents as the plant caught fire in Shepherd, Texas. San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management said in a statement that […]

39 minutes ago

Supporters of Issue 1 cheer at a watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Columbus Ohio. (AP Photo/Su...

Associated Press

After Ohio vote, advocates in a dozen states are trying to put abortion on 2024 ballots

After Ohio voters on Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment protecting the right to abortion and other forms of reproductive healthcare, advocates on both sides of the issue are looking at how they can get support on 2024 ballots in at least a dozen states. Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested on charges linked to handling of at least 189 bodies: FBI

DENVER (AP) — The owner of a Colorado funeral home and his wife have been arrested after the decaying remains of at least 189 people were recently found at his facility. Jon and Carrie Hallford were arrested in Wagoner, Oklahoma, on suspicion of three felonies: abuse of a corpse, money laundering and forgery, authorities said […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Moderate 5.3 magnitude earthquake recorded in sparsely populated western Texas county

MENTONE, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 5.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded Wednesday in a sparsely populated and remote county in western Texas. The USGS reports the earthquake struck in Loving County shortly before 4:30 a.m. about 23 miles (37 kilometers) southwest of the unincorporated town of Mentone, about 405 miles (652 […]

3 hours ago

This image provided by The Chronicle of Philanthropy shows Jeff Koonce, member service coordinator ...

Associated Press

How Joan Kroc’s surprise $1.8 billion gift to the Salvation Army transformed 26 communities

First-class recreation centers in low-income neighborhoods — dozens of them, scattered around the nation. That was the vision of Joan Kroc, billionaire philanthropist and heiress to the McDonald’s fortune of her husband, Ray. When she died in 2003, Joan Kroc stunned the Salvation Army when she left what amounted to $1.8 billion — roughly half […]

3 hours ago

Meta...

Associated Press

To help 2024 voters, Meta says it will begin labeling political ads that use AI-generated imagery

Facebook and Instagram will require political ads running on their platforms to disclose if they were created using artificial intelligence, their parent company announced on Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected officials, other wealthy clients