Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

AP (NEW)

Mount St. Helens records more than 400 earthquakes since mid-July, but no signs of imminent eruption

Nov 8, 2023, 2:16 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — More than 400 earthquakes have been detected beneath Washington’s Mount St. Helens in recent months, though there are no signs of an imminent eruption, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Most of the quakes over a three-month span beginning in mid-July were less than magnitude 1.0 and too small to be felt at the surface, the agency reported last week. Small magnitude earthquakes detected with sensitive equipment signal a volcano is “recharging” as magma flows through chambers and cracks deep underground, Wes Thelen, a volcano seismologist with the agency’s Cascade Volcano Observatory told The Columbian newspaper.

From late August to early September, scientists observed about 40 to 50 earthquakes a week, a number that has fallen to around 30 a week. Since 2008, the volcano has averaged about 11 earthquakes per month.

While swarms of earthquakes occurred in the late 1980s and early 1990s, none directly led to volcanic eruptions.

In 1980, 57 people died when Mount St. Helens erupted, an event that permanently altered the area’s ecosystems. Before that event, only one seismometer was stationed at the volcano, the agency said. Currently, there are at least 20 monitoring stations.

The most recent eruption took place from 2004 to 2008, and allowed scientists to learn more about how the volcano works and to develop new monitoring tools.

AP (New)

Associated Press

A 17-year-old boy wanted in the killing of a passenger resting on a Seattle bus turns himself in

SEATTLE (AP) — A 17-year-old boy wanted in the fatal and apparently random shooting of a passenger who was resting on a Seattle bus last month has turned himself in, police said Monday. Miguel Rivera Dominguez, of the south suburb of Burien, faces charges of first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Protesters calling for Gaza cease-fire block road at Tacoma port while military cargo ship docks

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters calling for a cease-fire in Gaza blocked traffic Monday at the Port of Tacoma, where a military supply ship had recently arrived. Organizers said they opposed the Israel-Hamas war and targeted the vessel — the Cape Orlando — based on confidential information that it was to be […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Seattle-area police searching for teen accused of randomly killing a stranger resting on a bus

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in the Seattle area are searching for a 17-year-old boy who they say shot and killed a passenger on a city bus last month in what newly filed charging documents describe as “the senseless execution of a total stranger” — a recent example of shocking but rare attacks on public transit […]

6 days ago

Brianna Hayes, center, poses with her older sister Darci Hayes, left, and mother Sharon Hayes, righ...

Associated Press

An Idaho woman sues her fertility doctor, says he used his own sperm to impregnate her 34 years ago

SEATTLE (AP) — An Idaho woman is suing her one-time fertility doctor, saying he secretly used his own sperm to inseminate her 34 years ago — the latest in a string of such cases brought as at-home DNA sampling enables people to learn more about their ancestry. Sharon Hayes, 67, of Hauser, Idaho, said in […]

13 days ago

Associated Press

No criminal charges in Tacoma, Washington, crash that killed 6 Arizona residents

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — No one will face criminal charges following a two-car crash in Tacoma, Washington, that killed six Arizona residents in July, according to Pierce County prosecutors. A three-month Washington State Patrol investigation into the July 15 crash at the intersection of state Route 509 and Alexander Avenue determined the Arizona residents’ vehicle […]

19 days ago

Associated Press

4 dead in central Washington shooting including gunman, police say

TOPPENISH, Wash. (AP) — A 19-year-old man shot four people Thursday in central Washington state, killing three of them, and then killed himself, police said. Toppenish Police Chief John Clary said in a statement that at about 5 a.m. the man shot and killed a 13-year-old boy, an 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman at […]

20 days ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Mount St. Helens records more than 400 earthquakes since mid-July, but no signs of imminent eruption