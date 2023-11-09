Close
Flames shoot 40 feet in air as train catches fire in Tacoma

Nov 9, 2023, 8:03 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A large fire response near Tacoma Rail near the Port of Tacoma Wednesday night closed roadways in the area for over an hour.

The fire was reported in a train car containing vehicles just after 8 p.m. at 2102 Marshal Avenue near Tacoma Rail.

Firefighters said at one point flames shot up to 30 or 40 feet above the car, and some tanker cars nearby containing petroleum and alcohol had to be moved so they would not catch fire.

“Well, I am here for the night now. Basically, I’m stuck. My luck is out, so yeah. I’m basically going to have to park somewhere and sleep because I can’t stay in the middle of the street,” said Andrey with A&O Trucking told KIRO 7 news.

According to the Citizen’s App, it took about 90 minutes to knock down the flames.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

