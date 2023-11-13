Close
Meet Jason Rantz at West Coast Armory North

Nov 13, 2023, 7:00 AM | Updated: 9:37 am



Register below for the chance to meet KTTH radio host Jason Rantz at West Coast Armory North on December 10th  From 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. This event will be hosted by Jason Rantz, and is your chance to learn more about firearms safety from safety advocate and owner of West Coast Armory North John Holschen.

Spots are limited and seats will be provided on a first come, first served basis. Upon arrival, attendees can enter the drawing for a chance to win an autographed copy of Jason Rantz’ “What’s Killing America.”

Registration does not guarantee admission. Those who are eligible to attend will receive a separate email notification which must be brought to the event on December 10th for verification. Names will be checked at the door and attendees must bring picture ID for verification purposes.

You may register for yourself self and one guest (guest optional). Registrants must be 18 years of age or older. Guests who are minors may accompany a parent or legal guardian. Registration includes participation in the Jason Rantz at West Coast Armory North event only and does not include any other activities at West Coast Armory North.

Date: December 10th

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1 p.m.

