Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

College student hit by stray bullet dies. Suspect was released earlier for intellectual disability

Nov 9, 2023, 8:56 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee college student who was hit by a stray bullet while walking near Belmont University campus died overnight Wednesday, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Jillian Ludwig, of New Jersey, was walking on a track in a local park when she was shot in the head and critically wounded at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police. They arrested Shaquille Taylor, 29, after surveillance video and witness statements pointed to him as the shooter. Video showed Ludwig falling as Taylor fired at a nearby car, according to a police affidavit. A passerby discovered Ludwig, 18, on the ground about an hour later, and she was transported to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Ludwig’s shooting prompted Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk to send out a statement on Wednesday detailing Taylor’s previous criminal history. That includes three charges of assault with a deadly weapon from 2021 after he was accused of shooting at a female driver while her two children were in the back seat. Earlier this year a Nashville judge dismissed the charges when three doctors testified that Taylor was incompetent to stand trial because he is severely intellectually disabled. Both federal and state law prohibit the prosecution of mentally incompetent defendants.

Because Taylor did not qualify for involuntary commitment to a mental health institution, he was simply released from prison. Funk said Tennessee lawmakers need to make it easier to involuntarily commit a person, calling the current standards “nearly impossible” to meet.

Belmont University President Greg Jones, in an email to students, said Ludwig was a music business major and bass player who often cheered on her fellow musicians at concerts. She was also an avid runner who enjoyed being outside.

A public defender listed as Taylor’s attorney in court records did not return phone and email messages seeking comment.

National News

Associated Press

Emhoff visits New York’s Cornell University as he seeks to reassure Jewish community after threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, met with students and administrators at Cornell University on Thursday to offer support to the school’s Jewish community after threats of violence amid Israel’s war against Hamas. Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a nationally elected U.S. leader, met with the university president, […]

28 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man arrested after he pulls gun, fires 2 shots trying to prevent purse snatching on NYC subway

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who pulled out a pistol and fired two shots on a New York City subway platform in an apparent attempt to stop someone from stealing a woman’s purse faces criminal charges that he endangered people in the station and possessed the gun illegally. No one was struck by the […]

52 minutes ago

Associated Press

Maine court hears arguments on removing time limits on child sex abuse lawsuits

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A lawyer for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland told supreme court justices Thursday that Maine’s elimination of time limits on child sex abuse lawsuits is unconstitutional and imposes new liabilities, a reference to costly lawsuits that have driven some dioceses into bankruptcy. But an attorney whose law firm represents about […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Jury rejects insanity defense for man convicted of wedding shooting

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Thursday rejected an insanity defense for a man convicted of shooting and wounding a bishop and assaulting the bride and groom at a church wedding ceremony in New Hampshire. Dale Holloway, 41, who acted as his own attorney, had pleaded not guilty to the charges stemming from the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Sheriff: 2 Florida deputies seriously injured after they were intentionally struck by a car

BRANDON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man intentionally drove into two sheriff’s deputies on Thursday, badly injuring them before a third deputy arrested him, authorities said. The Hillsborough County deputies were answering a call from a woman who said her adult son was acting irrationally and she was afraid of him, Sheriff Chad Chronister said […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Man accuses riverboat co-captain of assault during Alabama riverfront brawl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A Black riverboat co-captain at the center of an Alabama riverfront brawl that drew national attention has been accused of misdemeanor assault in the melee by one of the white boaters charged in the fight. Court records show one of the white men accused of assaulting the co-captain during the August […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

College student hit by stray bullet dies. Suspect was released earlier for intellectual disability