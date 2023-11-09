Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Colorado legislature will convene to address skyrocketing property costs

Nov 9, 2023, 12:33 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis hoisted a red baseball bat and smashed emergency glass Thursday in a silly demonstration for a very real crisis — Colorado homeowners are looking down the barrel of a potential 40% jump in property tax bills.

After a ballot measure meant to quell soaring property taxes failed in Tuesday’s election, Polis turned to the emergency option of calling a special legislative session to begin Nov. 17 with the goal of providing homeowners relief before the year is out and many are stuck with unaffordable property tax bills.

Colorado’s situation isn’t unique. The last several years brought the steepest rise in home values nationwide in decades. The consequent hike in property taxes threatens seniors on fixed incomes and families struggling to afford their mortgage payments.

“The cost of inaction is too high,” Polis said at a press conference, the red bat lying on the floor behind him.

The Colorado proposition that floundered in Tuesday’s election would have limited property tax increases over the next decade in part by pulling money from the state’s one-of-a-kind tax refund, known as the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, or TABOR. The refund system caps the amount of tax revenue Colorado can take in, requiring the surplus be returned to taxpayers.

The intent was to use TABOR funds to bolster local services — including schools and fire departments — that might see a drop in property tax revenue.

But last year, TABOR provided Colorado’s taxpayers with $750 each. Those checks are dear to the state’s voters, and the measure was handily beaten.

“We always knew that if Proposition HH failed, property taxes would rise dramatically for thousands of Coloradans,” said Senate President Steve Fenberg, a Democrat. “Our caucus will now be laser-focused on providing short-term relief … while protecting our schools and fire districts.”

While Michael Fields, president of the conservative group Advance Colorado, which opposed the measure, was glad the governor called the special session, he said he remains wary of what Colorado’s majority Democratic legislature will accomplish.

Conservatives are looking for much deeper tax cuts than the ballot measure offered — and than Democratic legislators may be comfortable with.

In a statement, Republican Rep. Mike Lynch, the state’s House minority leader said: “While it’s disappointing that it took the overwhelming defeat of Prop. HH to get their attention, it’s certainly my hope that the Governor and Democrats will now agree to common sense reforms.”

___

Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

National News

Associated Press

Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is retiring, giving GOP a key pickup opportunity in 2024

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced Thursday that he won’t seek reelection in 2024, giving Republicans a prime opportunity to pick up a seat in the heavily GOP state. Manchin, 76, said in a statement that he had made the decision “after months of deliberation and long conversations” with […]

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

Emhoff visits New York’s Cornell University as he seeks to reassure Jewish community after threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, met with students and administrators at Cornell University on Thursday to offer support to the school’s Jewish community after threats of violence amid Israel’s war against Hamas. Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a nationally elected U.S. leader, met with the university president, […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Man arrested after he pulls gun, fires 2 shots trying to prevent purse snatching on NYC subway

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who pulled out a pistol and fired two shots on a New York City subway platform in an apparent attempt to stop someone from stealing a woman’s purse faces criminal charges that he endangered people in the station and possessed the gun illegally. No one was struck by the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Maine court hears arguments on removing time limits on child sex abuse lawsuits

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A lawyer for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland told supreme court justices Thursday that Maine’s elimination of time limits on child sex abuse lawsuits is unconstitutional and imposes new liabilities, a reference to costly lawsuits that have driven some dioceses into bankruptcy. But an attorney whose law firm represents about […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Jury rejects insanity defense for man convicted of wedding shooting

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Thursday rejected an insanity defense for a man convicted of shooting and wounding a bishop and assaulting the bride and groom at a church wedding ceremony in New Hampshire. Dale Holloway, 41, who acted as his own attorney, had pleaded not guilty to the charges stemming from the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Sheriff: 2 Florida deputies seriously injured after they were intentionally struck by a car

BRANDON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man intentionally drove into two sheriff’s deputies on Thursday, badly injuring them before a third deputy arrested him, authorities said. The Hillsborough County deputies were answering a call from a woman who said her adult son was acting irrationally and she was afraid of him, Sheriff Chad Chronister said […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Colorado legislature will convene to address skyrocketing property costs