Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Illinois lawmakers OK new nuclear technology but fail to extend private-school scholarships

Nov 9, 2023, 3:03 PM

Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa, left, discusses the legislation to allow new nuclear reactors in Illi...

Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa, left, discusses the legislation to allow new nuclear reactors in Illinois which he co-sponsored with Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, after it cleared both chambers on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Springfield, Ill. (John O'Connor/AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(John O'Connor/AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois House on Thursday approved development of new nuclear reactors, reversing a 1987 moratorium and sending to Gov. J.B. Pritzker a plan that addresses the Democrat’s safety concerns over the proposal.

The 98-8 vote to allow construction of so-called small modular reactors beginning in 2026 came a day after developers of the only such project approved by federal regulators pulled the plug because of rising costs.

The Illinois proposal is largely the same as one that earned overwhelming legislative approval but was vetoed by Pritzker last spring. It adds a study on the risks of new nuclear technology and puts a state agency in charge of oversight, issues missing from the original plan.

Thursday was the final day of the Legislature’s fall veto session, six days that saw a much lighter agenda than in recent years and which left on the table issues involving extending a private-school scholarship program and allowing legislative staff members to form a collective bargaining unit.

Small modular reactors limited to 300 megawatts or less would be allowed under the nuclear legislation in January 2026. That’s the same point at which a state study about the technology’s viability and safety risks is due. After that, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency would be responsible for overseeing decommissioning of reactors, environmental monitoring and emergency preparedness.

The legislation’s sponsor, Rep. Lance Yednock, a Democrat from Ottawa, said nuclear has to be part of the state’s mix of alternatives to fossil fuels in reaching its goal of carbon-free power production by 2045.

“You’ve had multiple energy facilities shut down and there are more on the way and that is forcing us to purchase dirty generated energy for a higher price from out of state,” Yednock said. “We need to be the leader in clean energy generation and small modular nuclear reactors are a potential part of that portfolio.”

On Wednesday, designers of a major development in the so-called advanced nuclear industry called it quits because of rising costs. NuScale had planned a campus of six 77-megawatt small modular reactors to come online in 2029 in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

NuScale is the first small modular project to get federal approval and there are 20 more pending, said Sen. Sue Rezin, the Morris Republican who sponsored the Illinois legislation in the Senate. With time and technological improvement, she said, costs will drop.

Environmentalists have opposed the plan for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is the lack of national consensus on storing nuclear waste, a major driver of the moratorium nearly four decades ago.

Rep. Lilian Jimenez, a Chicago Democrat who voted “no,” also argued that the state study on safety risks should be completed and digested before ditching the moratorium.

“Illinois has plenty of time to assess the risks and costs before deciding to open the door to these projects,” Jimenez said.

Despite continued pressure from Republicans and a constant presence around the Capitol of advocates in blue “Save My Scholarship” T-shirts, lawmakers left town without extending the $75 million “Invest in Kids” program providing needs-based scholarships to students to attend private schools. The five-year-old program, which produced about 40,000 scholarships, ends Dec. 31.

Scholarships are funded by private donations which yield a 75% state income tax credit, capped at $75 million a year. Opponents, led by teachers’ unions, say that money should go to public schools, denouncing “Invest in Kids” as a voucher program that harms student achievement.

They routinely said there’s no evidence that the program bolstered academic performance. But The Associated Press reported this week that the annual assessments required of scholarship recipients were delayed two years by the COVID-19 pandemic and the first report is not due until February.

Senate Minority Leader John Curran, a Republican from Downers Grove, said the Legislature should have been consulted before assessments were skipped. Late Thursday, he issued a statement that he’ll push to reignite Invest in Kids in the spring session.

Throughout Thursday, Republicans on the floor vilified Democrats who refused to call a vote on legislation that would scale back the program to $50 million for the next five years.

“I don’t really know how you did it, seemingly against everything: The voters, the polls, the kids, the facts, but you persevered through it all,” said Republican Rep. William Hauter of Morton. “I’m new to all this. I don’t know the pressure of taking orders from special interest groups, so thank you for educating me on how this game works. At least someone’s being educated.”

While meeting with reporters after the House adjourned, it was suggested to Minority Leader Tony McCombie, a Republican from Savanna, that perhaps Democrats planned to put the entire $75 million from Invest in Kids into the public school fund.

“I would love to hear that as the reason for the bill not being called, that that would be the commitment,” McCombie said.

Also left behind by legislators was a measure that would allow legislative staff members to unionize. It was brought by House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and won approval in that chamber during the first week of the fall session. But Republicans questioned whether it was simply a case of discontent among House Democratic staff. The employees argue that they don’t need a state law to allow them to organize.

Democratic Senate President Don Harmon of Oak Park picked up Welch’s bill but no action ensued. A spokesperson said it’s under review.

The legislation would create an office of legislative labor relations to start the process, but it would not begin its work until July 2025.

National News

Associated Press

Wildlife refuge pond in Hawaii mysteriously turns bright pink. Drought may be to blame

HONOLULU (AP) — A pond in Hawaii has turned so bubble-gum pink it could be from the set of “Barbie,” but the bizarre phenomenon is no cause for a dance party. Drought may be to blame for the strange hue, scientists say, and they’re warning against entering the water or drinking it. Staff at the […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

Federal judge puts Idaho’s ‘abortion trafficking’ law on hold during lawsuit

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked Idaho’s “abortion trafficking” law from being enforced while a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality is underway. “This lawsuit is not about the right to an abortion. It is about much more,” U.S. District Magistrate Debora K. Grasham wrote in the ruling handed down Wednesday. “Namely, long-standing […]

24 minutes ago

Associated Press

Protesters stage sit-in at New York Times headquarters to call for cease-fire in Gaza

NEW YORK (AP) — Pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupied the lobby of The New York Times on Thursday, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza while accusing the media of showing a bias toward Israel in its coverage of the Israel-Hamas war. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the publication’s Manhattan headquarters. Many entered the building’s atrium for a […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama can’t prosecute people who help women leave the state for abortions, Justice Department says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday said Alabama cannot use conspiracy laws to prosecute people and groups who help women leave the state to obtain abortions. The Justice Department filed a statement of its position in consolidated lawsuits against Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, arguing that such prosecutions would be […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Media watchdog says it was just ‘raising questions’ with insinuations about photographers and Hamas

The executive director of an Israeli media watchdog organization says it was simply “raising questions” by publicly wondering whether Palestinian photojournalists who documented the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel — and sent some of the first images of its aftermath to a watching world — had been tipped off in advance that it would […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

2 men accused of assaulting officers with flagpole, wasp spray during Capitol riot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two men in Indiana and Illinois were arrested this week and accused of separately assaulting peace officers with a flagpole and wasp spray during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. Troy Allen Koen, 53, of Brownsburg, Indiana, faces federal felony charges of assaulting, resisting, or […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Illinois lawmakers OK new nuclear technology but fail to extend private-school scholarships