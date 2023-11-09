Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

Jezebel, an incisive feminist voice since the height of the blogosphere era, is shutting down

Nov 9, 2023, 12:00 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Jezebel, the sharp-edged feminist website that found an impassioned and devoted following at the height of the blogosphere era but ended up struggling with its business model, is shutting down after 16 years, its parent company announced Thursday.

It is the latest gender-focused media site to fold as the media industry struggles with plummeting digital advertising that has also cut into the profitability of major tech companies from Google to Facebook. Bitch Media, which had a print magazine, website and podcast, closed last year after 25 years, citing sustainability. The Washington Post folded The Lily, its freestanding publication on gender an identity issues, into its main website last year.

G/O Media said 23 staffers would be laid off, including Jezebel’s team, as part of a restructuring to cope with economic headwinds and a difficult digital advertising environment. The New York-based company also announced the departure of G/O Media editorial director Merrill Brown.

Launched in 2007 by Gawker Media, Jezebel established itself as an influential voice in feminist commentary years before the explosion of the #Metoo movement pushed issues of gender and power to the forefront of mainstream media coverage. The website combined searing commentary on gender politics with edgy pop culture coverage to build a audience craving an alternative to the frothy fashion magazines that dominated the landscape of media targeted at women.

‘THE REAL PRAGMATIC EXPERIENCES OF WOMEN’S LIVES’

The website appealed to readers because it combined style with serious news and commentary, said Kate Cox, program director for Poynter’s Leadership Academy for Women in Media. It covered political issues like abortion but gained the most buzz with its takedowns of celebrity culture and the fashion industries, helping make subjects like “body shaming” and “rape culture” part of the national discourse.

“It was totally unprecedented. Their blend of pop culture along with whip-smart writing made it a daily read,” Cox said. “It took women’s issues out of a niche brand and embraced the real pragmatic experience of women’s lives. It captured the dynamic but also captured the despair and the hard swallow and the cheeky energy that the women I knew at the time had.”

In a recent essay for the New Yorker, Jezebel’s founding editor-in-chief, Anna Holmes, wrote that launching Jezebel was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to create a women’s media website at a time when she “was disillusioned by the state of America’s women’s media.”

“I wanted it to combine wit, smarts, and anger, providing women — many of whom had been taught to believe that “feminism” was a bad word or one to be avoided — with a model of critical thinking around gender and race which felt accessible and entertaining,” Holmes wrote.

She also reflected on Jezebel’s collision with social media, which blurred the lines between Jezebel’s content and the public commentary of its most devoted followers.

“I see Jezebel not as the beginning of the end of the digital-media era but as a moment — a spark — within an ongoing discussion about gender politics,” she wrote.

Cox said the demise of Jezebel and other feminist publications is more a reflection of the challenge of finding a sustainable revenue model for digital media sites, especially mission-driven ones, rather than a declining appetite for stories centered on gender. She noted that the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has only deepened interest in such coverage.

PROBLEMS WITH THE BUSINESS MODEL

In a memo to the company, G/0 Media CEO Jim Spanfeller said he made the “very, very difficult decision to suspend publication of Jezebel” after an unsuccessful search for a buyer for the website. The search, Spanfeller said, was launched because it became clear that the parent company’s “business model and the audiences we serve across our network did not align with Jezebel’s.”

Cox said that statement hinted at difficulties of attracting advertisers to sites like Jezebel, which attract a loyal audience but also court controversy that scares off mainstream advertisers. She pointed to “The 19th,” a new gender-focused nonprofit newsroom that relies on a mix of membership, philanthropy and corporate underwriting as potentially successful model.

Jezebel writers blamed the shutdown on the parent company “strategic and commercial ineptitude,” criticizing its leadership for its failure to search for a business model more suitable to Jezebel’s mission and audience.

“The closure of Jezebel also underscores fundamental flaws in the ad-supported media model where concerns about ‘brand safety’ limit monetizing content about the biggest, most important stories of the day,” the writers said in a statement released by their union, WGA East.

Jezebel became part of the G/0 Media portfolio in 2019, along with Gizmodo, Quartz, the Onion and the Root. Its shutdown follows years of tension with G/0 leadership.

Jezebel’s interim Editor-in-Chief Laura Bassett resigned in August, accusing G/O in a tweet of failing “to treat my staff with basic human decency.” Jezebel’s current editor-in-chief, Lauren Tousignant, wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday that she is angry and sad about the shutdown and would have more to say later.

Rich Juzwiak, a senior writer for Jezebel, said he enjoyed the freedom that came with writing for Jezebel, where he was encouraged to follow his instincts. But he said there was an increasing sense that the site and the parent company had misaligned priorities.

“I don’t think that this was inevitable,” Juzwiak said of the closing. “It was like, do you even know what you bought?”

Lifestyle

FILE - Bret Harte Retirement Inn residents make their way down to the dining room for lunch, May 6,...

Associated Press

The Census Bureau sees an older, more diverse America in 2100 in three immigration scenarios

By the end of the century, the U.S. population will be declining without substantial immigration, older adults will outnumber children and white, non- Hispanic, residents will account for less than 50% of the population, according to projections released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The population projections offer a glimpse of what the nation may […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Homes leveled by the Camp Fire line Valley Ridge Drive in Paradise, Calif., Monday, Dec. 3, ...

Associated Press

5 years after California’s deadliest wildfire, survivors forge different paths toward recovery

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — On the day Paradise burned, Gwen Nordgren stopped her car just long enough to rescue a young woman escaping by foot. By that time on Nov. 8, 2018, the sky was black even though the sun had been up for hours. Both sides of the street were on fire as Nordgren […]

2 days ago

Writer and activist Judy Branfman stands by a map she created as part of a gallery installation at ...

Associated Press

Lack of affordable housing in Los Angeles’ Venice Beach neighborhood inspires activism and art

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As more and more of her friends and neighbors found themselves priced out of rental units in Venice Beach, Judy Branfman began photographing the dozens of houses, bungalows and apartments being sold, renovated and then relisted at double or triple the cost. Branfman started with only the vague idea that she […]

6 days ago

FILE - A selection of vintage clocks are displayed at the Electric Time Company, March 9, 2023, in ...

Associated Press

Daylight saving 2023: Here’s what a sleep expert says about the time change

CHICAGO (AP) — Brunch dates and flag football games might be a little easier to get to this Sunday, when phones grace early-risers with an extra hour of rest before alarm clocks go off. The downside: Next week across most of the U.S., the sun will set well before many folks step foot out of […]

7 days ago

Deneffy Sánchez, 15, rests on a bed he shares with his mother and little sister just feet away fro...

Associated Press

At 15, he is defending his home and parenting his sister. One young man’s struggle to stay in school

LOS ANGELES (AP) — This was the summer Deneffy Sánchez was supposed to learn algebra, biology and the other ninth grade classes he failed last year because he was too depressed and overwhelmed. But advancing to 10th grade had to take a back seat for now. He had more pressing concerns. It was June. Deneffy, […]

8 days ago

Emery Lankford, a 4-year-old preschooler at Hillcrest Developmental Preschool, takes a break from s...

Associated Press

Idaho left early education up to families. One town set out to get universal preschool anyway

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — After reading a book about the five senses to a semicircle of rapt 4-year-olds, Abi Hawker tells the children in her afternoon preschool class that she has a surprise for them. She drags a small popcorn maker onto the carpet and asks them to consider: Which of their senses might […]

11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Jezebel, an incisive feminist voice since the height of the blogosphere era, is shutting down