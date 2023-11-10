Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

US military chief says he is hopeful about resuming military communication with China

Nov 10, 2023, 7:14 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TOKYO (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday he has conveyed to China his hopes to resume the stalled communication between the world’s two biggest militaries.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. CQ Brown Jr., told a selected group of journalists Friday in Tokyo that it is “hugely important” to “ensure there is no miscalculation” between the sides. He said he conveyed his desire to restart the dialogue in a letter to his Chinese counterpart.

“I’m hopeful,” Brown added.

China froze military exchanges in August 2022 when then-Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited self-governing Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory. The two sides have shown indications in recent weeks that they are close to resuming the exchanges.

Brown made his comment during the Tokyo leg of a trip to Asia ahead of next week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, to be hosted by President Joe Biden in San Francisco. Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the meeting, the Biden administration announced later Friday.

The U.S.-China relationship has been complicated by U.S. export controls on advanced technology, the shooting down of a Chinese spy balloon that traversed the mainland United States and Chinese fury over a stopover in the U.S. by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen earlier this year.

Brown, who was appointed to the post in September, met earlier Friday with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The two sides discussed further strengthening of the allies’ deterrence and response capabilities as the region faces increasing security challenges, Japan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The challenges include “North Korea’s intensified nuclear and missile activities, China’s unilateral change of the status quo by force, enhanced military cooperation between China and Russia around Japan, and arms transfer between Russia and the North,” the statement said.

Kishida’s government adopted a new national security strategy in December, stating Japan’s determination to build up its military power over the next five years. The plans include gaining counterstrike capability by deploying long-range cruise missiles as early as 2026— a break from Japan’s postwar self-defense-only principle — as deterrence to China’s increasingly assertive military activity in the region.

Brown welcomed Japan’s efforts to build up its military. “It’s a bit of a journey,” Brown said. “But the best part about it is first having the desire and the resources and then be willing to work together. We’ll make progress.”

Politics

Associated Press

Wisconsin judge orders former chief justice to turn over records related to impeachment advice

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Friday ordered the former chief justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court to produce records related to her work advising the Republican Assembly speaker on whether to impeach a current justice. Former Chief Justice Patience Roggensack was one of three former Supreme Court justices asked by Assembly Speaker […]

44 minutes ago

Associated Press

Fugitive suspect in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol surrenders to police in New Jersey

MONROE, N.J. (AP) — A suspect in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol surrendered to police in New Jersey on Friday, two days after fleeing when FBI agents came to his house to arrest him. Gregory Yetman, 47, surrendered to police in Monroe Township on Friday morning without incident, said Amy Thoreson, a […]

1 hour ago

FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a meeti...

Associated Press

Biden and Xi will meet Wednesday for talks on trade, Taiwan and managing fraught US-China relations

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Wednesday in California for talks on trade, Taiwan and managing fraught U.S.-Chinese relations in the first engagement between the leaders of the world’s two biggest economies in nearly a year, Biden administration officials said. The White House has said for weeks that […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas judge rules against GOP lawsuit seeking to toss 2022 election result in Houston area

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas judge has denied a Republican effort to overturn election results in the nation’s third-most populous county, a Democratic stronghold that’s been beset by GOP efforts to dictate how ballots are cast. A losing GOP candidate in a November judicial race had filed a lawsuit calling for a new election in […]

5 hours ago

Earl Meyer, who fought for the U.S. Army in the Korean War, wipes away a tear while talking with fe...

Associated Press

96-year-old Korean War veteran still attempting to get Purple Heart medal after 7 decades

ST. PETER, Minn. (AP) — Earl Meyer remembers in vivid detail when his platoon came under heavy fire during the Korean War — he still has shrapnel embedded in his thigh. But over 70 years later, the 96-year-old is still waiting for the U.S. Army to recognize his injury and to award him a Purple […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

San Francisco bidding to reverse image of a city in decline as host of APEC trade summit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — World leaders, CEOs, protesters and thousands of others will soon descend on San Francisco for a global trade summit that could give the battered city a chance to reverse its image of an economic powerhouse now in decline. The annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ summit will be San Francisco’s largest international […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

US military chief says he is hopeful about resuming military communication with China