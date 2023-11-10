Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

AP (NEW)

Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz drops out of governor’s race to run for Congress

Nov 10, 2023, 10:32 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz is dropping her bid for the governor’s office to run for Congress.

Franz, a Democrat who lives in Grays Harbor County, is running to replace retiring Rep. Derek Kilmer, who has served the 6th Congressional District since 2013.

In an announcement Friday, Franz said she decided to run for Congress after speaking with voters across Washington and learning of their concerns: rising prices, reproductive freedom and women’s rights, the future of democracy, the support of veterans and military families and the climate crisis.

“The challenges we face extend beyond the borders of Washington, and so must our solutions,” Franz said in a statement Friday. “I am running for Congress to bring my vision for bold, transformative action to our nation’s capital and keep fighting for families across our region.”

Franz has spent the last seven years leading the department responsible for millions of acres of public lands in Washington. She has touted her success in 2021 with securing $500 million from the Washington state Legislature to prevent and fight wildfires.

Franz, 52, served on the Bainbridge Island City Council, Puget Sound Transportation Futures Task Force and other panels before becoming commissioner. She was also the executive director of Futurewise, an environmental advocacy group.

AP (New)

Associated Press

4 elections offices in Washington are evacuated due to suspicious envelopes, 2 containing fentanyl

SEATTLE (AP) — Four county elections offices in Washington state were evacuated Wednesday after they received envelopes containing suspicious powders — including two that field-tested positive for fentanyl — while workers were processing ballots from Tuesday’s election. The elections offices were located in King County — home of Seattle — as well as Skagit, Spokane […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Mount St. Helens records more than 400 earthquakes since mid-July, but no signs of imminent eruption

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — More than 400 earthquakes have been detected beneath Washington’s Mount St. Helens in recent months, though there are no signs of an imminent eruption, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Most of the quakes over a three-month span beginning in mid-July were less than magnitude 1.0 and too small to be […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

A 17-year-old boy wanted in the killing of a passenger resting on a Seattle bus turns himself in

SEATTLE (AP) — A 17-year-old boy wanted in the fatal and apparently random shooting of a passenger who was resting on a Seattle bus last month has turned himself in, police said Monday. Miguel Rivera Dominguez, of the south suburb of Burien, faces charges of first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in […]

4 days ago

Associated Press

Protesters calling for Gaza cease-fire block road at Tacoma port while military cargo ship docks

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters calling for a cease-fire in Gaza blocked traffic Monday at the Port of Tacoma, where a military supply ship had recently arrived. Organizers said they opposed the Israel-Hamas war and targeted the vessel — the Cape Orlando — based on confidential information that it was to be […]

4 days ago

Associated Press

Seattle-area police searching for teen accused of randomly killing a stranger resting on a bus

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in the Seattle area are searching for a 17-year-old boy who they say shot and killed a passenger on a city bus last month in what newly filed charging documents describe as “the senseless execution of a total stranger” — a recent example of shocking but rare attacks on public transit […]

8 days ago

Brianna Hayes, center, poses with her older sister Darci Hayes, left, and mother Sharon Hayes, righ...

Associated Press

An Idaho woman sues her fertility doctor, says he used his own sperm to impregnate her 34 years ago

SEATTLE (AP) — An Idaho woman is suing her one-time fertility doctor, saying he secretly used his own sperm to inseminate her 34 years ago — the latest in a string of such cases brought as at-home DNA sampling enables people to learn more about their ancestry. Sharon Hayes, 67, of Hauser, Idaho, said in […]

15 days ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz drops out of governor’s race to run for Congress