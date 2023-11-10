Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Body of South Dakota native who’s been missing for 30 years identified in Colorado

Nov 10, 2023, 2:26 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The body of a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, man who has been missing 30 years was identified in Colorado, where deputies have long been trying to put a name the suspected homicide victim.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office used genetic testing and a titanium rod in his leg to identify Jerry A. Mikkelson’s body this week, KELO-TV reported.

Law enforcement believe Mikkelson was killed in Wyoming before his body was dumped off a forest service road in Colorado in October 1987.

Mikkelson left Sioux Falls after graduating from high school in 1981. A relative eventually reported him missing, but police did not investigate because he was around 24 years old at the time and authorities did not suspect foul play.

“The officer informed (the relative) since Jerry was an adult there was nothing police could do,” Sioux Falls police spokesperson Sam Clemens told the station. “No police report was made, just the info that (relative) left. At that point, there was no indication anything was wrong or anything criminal occurred, so there was no police investigation.”

Colorado deputies have not indicated how Mikkelson died.

