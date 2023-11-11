Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Texas police officer killed in a shooting that left another officer wounded

Nov 11, 2023, 7:54 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


One Texas police officer was killed and a second officer was wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a home in Austin that also left the suspected gunman dead, according to a post on the City Council message board by the mayor’s chief of staff.

“One of our SWAT Officers is dead. Another Officer was shot” shortly after 4 a.m., according to the post by Colleen Pate for Mayor Kirk Watson.

“The suspect was shot and was deceased at the scene,” the post said, but provided no further information.

Austin police declined comment until a news conference later Saturday.

“I’m praying for the family of our fallen officer,” Watson said in a separate statement, and “for our officer who was shot and in surgery and his family.”

National News

FILE - Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, speaks during the House session at the Capitol in Richmo...

Associated Press

Danica Roem breaks through in Virginia Senate by focusing on road rage and not only anti-trans hate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lonely, poor and quite lost, Danica Roem thought she had nothing going for her back in 2016 except toned calves from toting kabobs up the stairs of apartments in Arlington, Virginia, in her dead-end food delivery job. “Picture it,” Roem, now a groundbreaking politician who also was a journalist back then, wrote […]

47 minutes ago

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" in Nashville, Tenn., May 5, 2023. Sean Kammer, ...

Associated Press

Classes on celebrities like Taylor Swift and Rick Ross are engaging a new generation of law students

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A South Dakota law professor typically teaches about dense topics like torts and natural resources. But next semester, he and his fearless students are shaking things up by turning their attention to Taylor Swift. Sean Kammer wanted his legal writing course to draw on music and art to help his […]

2 hours ago

Brewer Scott Peterson retrieves spent grain from a lauterton while brewing a German-style Pilsner a...

Associated Press

How researchers, farmers and brewers want to safeguard beer against climate change

MOUNT ANGEL, Ore. (AP) — On a bright day this fall, tractors crisscrossed Gayle Goschie’s farm about an hour outside Portland, Oregon. Goschie is in the beer business — a fourth-generation hops farmer. Fall is the off-season, when the trellises are bare, but recently, her farming team has been adding winter barley, a relatively newer […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Gaza’s main hospital goes dark in intense fighting as Israel’s attacks put it at odds with allies

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel’s prime minister pushed back Saturday against calls from Western allies to do more to protect Palestinian civilians, as troops encircled Gaza’s largest hospital where doctors said five patients died, including a premature baby, after the last generator ran out of fuel. Israel has portrayed Shifa Hospital as Hamas’ […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and his wife Apoorva walks on ...

Associated Press

Vivek Ramaswamy’s approach in business and politics is the same: Confidence, no matter the scenario

ATLANTA (AP) — A political novice and one of the world’s wealthiest millennials, Vivek Ramaswamy has waged a whirlwind presidential campaign mirroring his meteoric rise as a biotech entrepreneur. On everything from deporting people born in the United States to ending aid to Israel and Ukraine, he consistently displays the bravado of a populist, self-declared […]

11 hours ago

FILE - James Biden arrives at the White House to attend the State Dinner for South Korea, Oct. 13, ...

Associated Press

Jim Biden’s last name has helped open doors. It’s also made him a Republican target

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (AP) — When a healthcare startup dreamed of building a network of rural hospitals several years ago, it turned to Jim Biden. Although he wasn’t a public health consultant or a medical expert, Jim Biden was the brother of Joe Biden, who had recently finished his term as vice president. The firm’s […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Texas police officer killed in a shooting that left another officer wounded