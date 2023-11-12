Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

US Rhodes scholars selected through in-person interviews for the first time since COVID pandemic

Nov 12, 2023, 1:23 AM | Updated: 2:12 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — A new batch of Rhodes scholars from the United States has been selected to study at the University of Oxford in a screening process that was conducted in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the globe in 2020.

The Office of the American Secretary of the Rhodes Trust said in a statement on Saturday that the class of 32 scholars for 2024 — 20 female and 12 male recipients — is due to begin their studies in October, and it is “pleased to return to in-person interviews this year.”

One winner was the first to apply through Puerto Rico.

For three consecutive years, the selection process had been carried out online.

The scholars, who are among students selected from more than 70 countries, are due to pursue graduate degrees ranging from social sciences and humanities to biological and physical sciences.

“They inspire us already with their accomplishments, but even more by their values-based leadership and selfless ambitions to improve their communities and the world,” said Ramona L. Doyle, American Secretary of the Rhodes Trust, in the statement.

The U.S. scholars were selected by 16 independent district committees from a pool of more than 2,500 applicants. Among those applicants, some 860 were endorsed by about 250 colleges and universities. The committees then invited the strongest applicants for interviews.

The final stage of the competition involved 240 applicants from 90 colleges and universities, including 12 schools that had not previously had a student win the scholarship.

The sponsorships were created in 1902 by the will of Cecil Rhodes, a founder of the diamond mining and manufacturing company De Beers. The inaugural class entered Oxford in 1903 and the first U.S. Rhodes scholars arrived the next year, according to the website of the trust’s American secretary.

The scholarships cover all expenses for the students for two or three years of study typically, averaging about $75,000 per year, the statement said.

National News

FILE - A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest against the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation A...

Associated Press

Protestors will demonstrate against world leaders, Israel-Hamas war as APEC comes to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Activists protesting corporate profits, environmental abuses, poor working conditions and the Israel-Hamas war are among those planning to march in downtown San Francisco on Sunday, united in their opposition to a global trade summit that will bring leaders from nearly two dozen countries, including U.S. President Joe Biden. Protests are expected […]

5 hours ago

File - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting o...

Associated Press

A fragile global economy is at stake as US and China seek to cool tensions at APEC summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and China are the two global economic heavyweights. Combined, they produce more than 40% of the world’s goods and services. So when Washington and Beijing do economic battle, as they have for five years running, the rest of the world suffers, too. And when they hold a rare high-level […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Police arrest Los Angeles man in connection with dismembered body, missing wife and in-laws

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police have arrested a Los Angeles man in connection with the discovery of the torso of a dismembered female body and the disappearance of his wife and her live-in parents. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Saturday the arrest of 35-year-old Samuel Haskell. He has been jailed on suspicion of murder […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania man arrested in fire that killed more than two dozen horses at New York racetrack

NICHOLS, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of more than two dozen racehorses in a barn fire at an upstate New York track that they believe was deliberately set. The horses were killed early Thursday after the barn where they were housed at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort complex was set on fire, […]

13 hours ago

These photos provided by the Maine Department of Public Safety shows victims of the Maine Shooting,...

Associated Press

Funerals for Maine shooting victims near an end with service for man who died trying to save others

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A series of funerals for the 18 victims of the mass shooting in Maine last month is nearing a somber conclusion, with one of the remaining memorials held Saturday for a husband and father of two sons who was killed while trying to save others from a gunman in a bowling […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas police officer killed in a shooting that left another officer wounded

One Texas police officer was killed and a second officer was wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a home in Austin that also left the suspected gunman dead, according to a post on the City Council message board by the mayor’s chief of staff. “One of our SWAT Officers is dead. Another Officer was […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

US Rhodes scholars selected through in-person interviews for the first time since COVID pandemic