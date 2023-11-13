Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Police fatally shoot 17-year-old during traffic stop in North Dakota’s Bismarck

Nov 13, 2023, 7:45 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Police shot and killed a 17-year-old early Sunday during a traffic stop in a mall parking lot in Bismarck, North Dakota, while investigating the teen for a reported shooting.

Police responded about 12:15 a.m. Sunday to gunfire in the area, according to a news release. Officers determined a shooting occurred near a hotel. Police subsequently began investigating 17-year-old Nicholas Bruington, of Bismarck.

About 1:50 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle in which Bruington was a passenger, near the Scheels sporting goods store in the Kirkwood Mall parking lot. Police said Bruington “had a firearm and did not follow commands.”

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Bruington pointed the gun at police. None of the officers were injured.

Three officers shot at Bruington. Officers performed life-saving procedures until Bruington was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting, per the police department’s protocol. The three officers are on administrative leave, pending the probe. The news release did not identify them.

The other juvenile is not believed to be injured, according to police.

National News

Associated Press

2 accused of running high-end brothel network in Massachusetts and Virginia are due in court

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man and woman accused of operating a commercial sex ring with wealthy and prominent clients in Massachusetts and the Washington, D.C., suburbs are set to appear in court Monday. Junmyhung Lee and Han Lee are scheduled to appear in federal court in Worcester, Massachusetts, for a detention hearing, where a […]

15 minutes ago

FILE - Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., speaks during an interview at her congressional offices in W...

Associated Press

Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger is running for governor instead of seeking reelection to the House

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger announced Monday she will run for Virginia governor in 2025 instead of seeking reelection to the U.S. House next year. Spanberger, a three-term Democrat, made the announcement in a campaign video, highlighting the importance of lowering prescription drug prices, growing the middle class and easing inflation. In […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Battles force Palestinians out of hospitals in Gaza, leaving patients, babies and medics stranded

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Battles around hospitals have forced thousands of Palestinians to flee from some of the last shelters in northern Gaza while stranding critically wounded patients, including newborns, and their caregivers with dwindling supplies and no electricity, health officials said Monday. The Israeli military has urged Palestinians to flee south on […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

A shooting at a Texas flea market killed a child and wounded 4 other people, police say

PEARLAND, Texas (AP) — Two children and three other people were shot at a Texas flea market Sunday evening and one child later died at a hospital, police said. Officers responded to a shots of shots fired at Cole’s Flea Market in the Pearland area at 5:34 p.m., the Pearland Police Department posted on X, […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Donald Trump Jr. returns to the stand as defense looks to undercut New York civil fraud claims

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. returned to the stand Monday as defense lawyers started calling witnesses in the New York civil fraud trial that threatens his father’s real estate empire. Donald Trump’s eldest son returned two weeks after state lawyers quizzed him during a longstretch of the trial that also featured testimony from […]

10 hours ago

FILE - An APEC Summit sign welcomes visitors Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in San Francisco. World leaders...

Associated Press

The APEC summit is happening this week in San Francisco. What is APEC, anyway?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is hosting the annual APEC summit of world leaders this week for the first time since 2011. Leaders from the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group will gather in San Francisco to talk about how to better spur trade and economic growth across the Pacific region. But the main summit […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Police fatally shoot 17-year-old during traffic stop in North Dakota’s Bismarck