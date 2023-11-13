Suspected car thieves ram patrol cars to escape capture in Ballard

Several police vehicles were rammed by a suspected car thief in Ballard on Saturday.

According to the Seattle Police, a couple was arrested after they were found in a stolen.

The male driver rammed multiple police vehicles in an attempt to escape in Ballard.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., an officer was flagged down in the 1400 block of NW Market St by security who said there were two subjects passed out in a vehicle with no plates in the business’s parking lot.

The officer immediately recognized the suspects from a series of incidents involving eluding officers in several stolen vehicles.

Police said officers coordinated a plan to prevent the driver from leaving.

The driver put the car in reverse and tried to escape, the driver drove forward and became pinned between two police vehicles.

Officers forced entry to the vehicle and were able to take the male and female suspects into custody without further incident.

Officers found a loaded handgun inside the vehicle.

The 26-year-old male suspect was arrested for investigation of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, assault, and eluding a police vehicle.

The 21-year-old female was arrested for investigation of taking a motor vehicle without permission. Both were booked into King County Jail.