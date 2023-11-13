Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Suspected car thieves ram patrol cars to escape capture in Ballard

Nov 13, 2023, 9:37 AM | Updated: 9:38 am

violent crime spree west seattle...

(Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Several police vehicles were rammed by a suspected car thief in Ballard on Saturday.

According to the Seattle Police, a couple was arrested after they were found in a stolen.

The male driver rammed multiple police vehicles in an attempt to escape in Ballard.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., an officer was flagged down in the 1400 block of NW Market St by security who said there were two subjects passed out in a vehicle with no plates in the business’s parking lot.

Other crime news: 6 people shot at large house party in Puyallup

The officer immediately recognized the suspects from a series of incidents involving eluding officers in several stolen vehicles.

Police said officers coordinated a plan to prevent the driver from leaving.

The driver put the car in reverse and tried to escape, the driver drove forward and became pinned between two police vehicles.

Officers forced entry to the vehicle and were able to take the male and female suspects into custody without further incident.

Officers found a loaded handgun inside the vehicle.

The 26-year-old male suspect was arrested for investigation of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, assault, and eluding a police vehicle.

The 21-year-old female was arrested for investigation of taking a motor vehicle without permission. Both were booked into King County Jail.

Crime Blotter

Image: A Pierce County Sheriff's Department vehicle is parked in Puyallup....

Steve Coogan

6 people shot at large house party in Puyallup

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department reported Sunday deputies are investigating after six people were shot at a party at an Airbnb in Puyallup.

17 hours ago

seattle police...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle Police: Man shot on MLK; Body found near Montlake Bridge

Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in the 9800 block of Martin Luther King Junior Way South.

2 days ago

Health club targets...

James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio

Thieves targeting greater Seattle fitness centers

Thieves are targeting fitness centers in the greater Seattle region, again.

10 days ago

burien police fentanyl...

Frank Sumrall

Burien Police, led by K9 Quinn, seize county’s largest-ever fentanyl powder bust

"According to the DEA’s calculations, this amount of fentanyl powder has the potential to kill 10 million people," Burien police stated.

10 days ago

Seattle crime...

Luke Duecy, KIRO NEWSRADIO

Seattle Police investigate after man killed in University District

Seattle Police are investigating after a man in his 50s was killed Thursday morning in the city’s University District.

11 days ago

West Seattle...

James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio

‘It’s eye-opening’: West Seattle shootout leaves neighborhood shaken

A wild, rolling, car-to-car shootout in West Seattle left one man seriously injured and a neighborhood in fear.

13 days ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Suspected car thieves ram patrol cars to escape capture in Ballard