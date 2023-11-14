Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs legislation to sanction Iran, protect Jewish institutions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation Monday that puts sanctions on Iran and protects Jewish institutions.

Lawmakers were in Tallahassee earlier this month for a special session, just two months before the Legislature’s regular annual session is set to begin. They approved bills to provide $45 million in grants to secure Jewish institutions and other places that could be a target of hate crimes, as well as legislation to strengthen sanctions already in place against companies that do business with Iranian companies.

DeSantis also signed measures on Monday to provide hurricane recovery money and expand a program to allow developmentally disabled students attend private school with taxpayer money.

DeSantis, who is running for president as a Republican, has campaigned on his support for Israel as it mounts an offensive in Gaza following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack that killed more than 1,400 people. The Legislature passed the measures Wednesday just hours before DeSantis participated in a GOP presidential debate in Miami.