Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Stock market today: Global shares get a lift from encouraging US inflation report

Nov 14, 2023, 10:38 PM | Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 1:40 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TOKYO (AP) — Global shares powered higher on Wednesday, cheered by a broad rally on Wall Street after an encouraging U.S. inflation report raised hopes for an end to interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

France’s CAC 40 rose 0.5% in early trading to 7,221.25. Germany’s DAX edged 0.2% higher, to 15,644.95, while Britain’s FTSE 100 surged 1.0% to 7,515.58. The future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2% and that for the S&P 500 gained 0.3%.

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 2.5% to finish at 33,519.70 as investors appeared to shrug off news that Japan’s economy contracted at a worse than expected 2.1% annual rate in July-September. In quarterly terms, it contracted 0.5%.

The world’s No. 3 economy is grappling with weakening private demand from consumers and businesses, slack demand for Japan’s exports and sluggish wage growth that will continue to drag on consumer spending, which is the main driver of the economy, said Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics.

“Accordingly, we expect GDP growth to slow from 1.7% this year to 0.5% in 2024,” he said in a commentary.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 3.9% to 18,079.00, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.6% to 3,072.83 after economic figures for October showed the Chinese economy is holding up even as some indicators have slowed.

Factory output and retail sales rose but property sales fell further. Lending, exports and inflation also have been lower than expected.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.4% to 7,105.90. South Korea’s Kospi surged 2.2% to 2,486.67.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 jumped 1.9% for its best day since April. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 1.4%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 2.4%.

The rally followed a highly anticipated U.S. inflation report that showed overall price increases slowed last month, raising the odds the Federal Reserve may refrain from further market-crunching interest rate hikes.

The Fed has yanked its main interest rate to its highest level since 2001, up from virtually zero early last year, in hopes of getting inflation back down to 2%.

Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at Kohle Capital Markets, noted that the markets were already looking toward other U.S. data expected in upcoming sessions, such as the producer price index and retail sales numbers.

“Asian equity markets have followed the positive tone set by Wall Street. But it will be PPI and retail sales data which could decide whether the buoyant mood on equity markets can be extended,” he said in a report.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gained 13 cents to $78.39 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It was unchanged on Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, picked up 18 cents to $82.65 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 150.36 Japanese yen, nearly unchanged from 150.37 yen late Tuesday. The euro cost $1.0848, down from $1.0881.

World

FILE - United States and Chinese flags are set up before a meeting between Treasury Secretary Janet...

Associated Press

China and the US pledge to step up climate efforts ahead of Biden-Xi summit and UN meeting

BEIJING (AP) — China and the U.S. have pledged to accelerate their efforts to address climate change ahead of a major U.N. meeting on the issue, making a commitment to take steps to reduce emissions of methane and other greenhouse gases besides carbon dioxide. The joint announcement came on the eve of a summit between […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

US to resume food aid deliveries across Ethiopia after halting program over massive corruption

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The United States Agency for International Development will restart food aid deliveries across Ethiopia in December, five months after it halted its nationwide program over a massive corruption scheme by local officials. Last month, USAID resumed food aid to the roughly 1 million refugees in the east African country after […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares get a lift from rally in US following encouraging inflation report

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares surged higher on Wednesday, cheered by a rally on Wall Street that was one of the best days of the year following a surprisingly encouraging report on inflation. Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.8% to 33,293.67 as investors appeared to shrug off news that Japan’s economy contracted at a worse […]

1 day ago

The skyline of the city is seen on the background as a French Air Force Dassault Rafale C jet fight...

Associated Press

Long-haul carrier Emirates announces $52 billion aircraft buy from Boeing as Dubai Air Show opens

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Long-haul carrier Emirates opened the Dubai Air Show on Monday with a $52 billion purchase of Boeing Co. aircraft, showing how aviation has bounced back after the groundings of the coronavirus pandemic, even as Israel’s war with Hamas clouds regional security. Its low-cost sister airline, FlyDubai, followed up with […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares are mostly higher ahead of US inflation data and a US-China summit

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday ahead of potentially market-moving developments, including a U.S.-China summit and data releases from the U.S., Japan and China. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.5% to 32,757.44. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.6% to 6,992.10. South Korea’s Kospi added 1.1% to 2,429.21. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.4% […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

French politicians, citizens march in Paris against soaring antisemitism amid Israel-Hamas war

PARIS (AP) — Tens of thousands of people marched in Paris on Sunday to protest against rising antisemitism in the wake of Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, representatives of several parties on the left as well as far-right leader Marine Le Pen attended Sunday’s march in the French capital […]

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Stock market today: Global shares get a lift from encouraging US inflation report