Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy announces run for US Senate seat in 2024

Nov 15, 2023, 4:02 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy on Wednesday launched a bid for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in next year’s contest.

Her candidacy, announced Wednesday, puts her in the running to become the first woman elected to the Senate from New Jersey. The Democratic primary already features Rep. Andy Kim and could include Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, who has lost significant party support amid federal bribery charges but has not ruled out a run in 2024.

“We need a senator who will work every single day to lower the cost of living, protect abortion rights, end the gun violence epidemic, and defend our democracy,” she said in a roughly four-minute-long video posted online.

Murphy, 58, is a constant at events alongside her husband, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, and has taken on maternal and infant health and the environment as her top issues during her time as first lady — issues she highlighted in her announcement.

A Virginia native, and University of Virginia graduate, Tammy Murphy worked in finance at Goldman Sachs alongside Phil Murphy before the couple settled in New Jersey. They have four children.

Democrats picked up at least five seats in the Assembly in this year’s midterm legislative elections, a boon for the governor who is in the final two years of his second term.

Those successes could translate into critical county support for the first lady, who campaigned alongside the governor to increase their party’s legislative majorities. A number of key county party chairmen set candidate ballot positions, and support from the county party frequently leads to electoral success.

Murphy is well known in New Jersey’s political circles. Before the governor’s first run for office in 2017, she worked to set up a think tank he used to showcase policy ideas. She is the honorary chair of the New Jersey Council on the Green Economy and launched Nurture NJ, an initiative aimed at boosting infant and maternal health and lowering maternal mortality, with a goal of cutting maternal mortality by 50% by 2026.

A former Republican, Tammy Murphy has spoken about growing up in a GOP-leaning area of Virginia and has previously donated to that party. She became a Democrat before her husband’s run for office.

Tammy Murphy was named in a gender discrimination lawsuit this year brought by state troopers who worked on the detail responsible for providing security for the governor. The suit alleges that Tammy Murphy denied a trooper the use of a carriage house on Murphy’s property to pump breast milk.

In a statement this week, she denied the allegations as “outrageous and categorically false.”

Menendez has pleaded not guilty to federal charges. Prosecutors have said the senator and his wife, Nadine Menendez, accepted bribes of cash, gold bars and a luxury car over the past five years from three New Jersey businessmen in exchange for a variety of corrupt acts. He’s also accused of being an unregistered agent on behalf of Egypt.

He hasn’t said whether he’ll seek reelection in 2024 but said after being indicted that he’s “not going anywhere.” He was first appointed to the Senate seat in 2006 after the vacancy caused by Jon Corzine’s election as governor of New Jersey. Menendez has since won three elections to the Senate.

Kim, a three-term representative from the state’s 3rd District, announced his candidacy just a day after the corruption charges against Menendez, saying he believed New Jersey deserved better.

Menendez’s indictment led to a collapse of Democratic support in the state for him.

National News

Associated Press

Magnitude 3.6 earthquake rattles parts of northern Illinois, USGS and police say

STANDARD, Ill. (AP) — A magnitude 3.6 earthquake rattled parts of northern Illinois early Wednesday, awakening some residents and spurring reports to 911 about homes shaking, the U.S. Geological Survey and police said. The small earthquake was detected about 4:41 a.m. local time and was centered about sixth-tenths of a mile (1 kilometer) south-southeast of […]

55 minutes ago

A customer browses the holiday lights section at Blackhawk Hardware, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Ch...

Associated Press

Retail sales slip in October as consumers pull back after summer splurges

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans cut back on retail spending in October, ending six straight months of gains, though the decline was partly driven by falling prices for both gasoline and cars. Retail sales declined 0.1% last month after jumping a strong 0.9% in September, according to a report released Wednesday by the Commerce Department. […]

1 hour ago

File - The Chevron Products Company El Segundo refinery is seen on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in El Seg...

Associated Press

US producer prices slide 0.5% in October, biggest drop since 2020.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices fell sharply last month as inflationary pressure continued to ease in the face of a year and a half of higher interest rates. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers — dropped 0.5% in October from September, biggest […]

2 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo in the Oval Office of the W...

Associated Press

Biden announces 5 federal judicial nominees and stresses their varied professional backgrounds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced five nominees to federal judgeships, including the first Muslim-American on any circuit court, looking to add to more than 150 of his judicial selections who have already been confirmed to the bench. The announcements by the Democratic president are part of the White House’s push to […]

2 hours ago

President Joe Biden talks with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife Jennifer, San Francisco Ma...

Associated Press

The Biden-Xi meeting is aimed at getting the relationship on better footing, but tough issues loom

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping head into their big meeting at a country estate on Wednesday hoping to stabilize U.S.-China relations after a period of tumult, but the U.S. president also is prepared to confront his counterpart on difficult issues such as trade, Beijing’s burgeoning relationship with Iran and human […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Israeli forces raid Gaza’s largest hospital, where hundreds of patients are stranded by fighting

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli forces on Wednesday raided Gaza’s largest hospital, a beleaguered facility filled with hundreds of patients, including newborns, that is at the heart of clashing narratives around the war and a potent symbol of Palestinian suffering. Israel viewed Shifa Hospital as a key target in a conflict that has […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy announces run for US Senate seat in 2024