Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Maine pair ordered to pay $1.25 million for racially motivated attack on Black man

Nov 15, 2023, 9:34 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A pair of white men sentenced to federal prison for breaking a Black man’s jaw in a random attack have been ordered to pay $1.25 million in damages by a state judge.

The judge issued a default judgement against Maurice Diggins and Dusty Leo, of Biddeford, both of whom are in federal custody and weren’t represented by attorneys in the proceeding.

The victim, Daimon McCollum, may never collect the damages but the award “demonstrates that this kind of conduct is abhorrent and won’t be tolerated,” his attorney, Allyson Knowles, said Wednesday.

McCollum was attacked in April 2018 in Biddeford by the men, who taunted and shouted racial slurs from their vehicle before a confrontation in which McCollum was struck in the jaw.

Knowles said Superior Court Justice Richard Mulhern issued a default judgment last month. Leo and Diggins initially participated in the proceedings with letters but then stopped, Knowles said. On Nov. 9, the judge ordered them to pay $750,000 in punitive damages and $500,000 in compensatory damages.

The attack happened after the McCollum family celebrated a college scholarship for one of three kids. Afterward, McCollum walked to a convenience store for a snack when he was accosted by Diggins and his nephew.

Diggins circled McCollum and hurled racial taunts, preventing him from going into the store, while Leo approached and punched him in the jaw, Knowles said. McCollum ran away and the men followed him to his home.

McCollum and his family had originally moved from the Bronx to Maine, in part because of the low crime rate. He has moved away from Biddeford since the assault, his lawyer said.

Diggins, whose tattoos including swastikas and initials “WPWW” for “White Pride World Wide” were discussed at his trial, is serving a 10-year sentence after being convicted of two counts of committing a hate crime and one count of conspiracy.

Leo, who pleaded guilty and received a three-year sentence, is currently residing in a halfway house and is due to be released from federal custody next week, an official said.

National News

FILE - Google logos are shown when searched on Google in New York, Sept. 11, 2023. Google on Monday...

Associated Press

FCC adopts rules to eliminate ‘digital discrimination’ for communities with poor internet access

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission has enacted new rules intended to eliminate discrimination in access to internet services, a move which regulators are calling the first major U.S. digital civil rights policy. The rules package, which the commission ratified on Wednesday, would empower the agency to review and investigate instances of discrimination by […]

29 minutes ago

FILE - Judge Sarah B. Wallace presides over the final day of a hearing for a lawsuit to keep former...

Associated Press

Colorado hearing into whether Trump can remain on the state’s primary ballot wraps up

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado judge on Wednesday will hear closing arguments on whether former President Donald Trump is barred from the ballot by a provision of the U.S. Constitutional that forbids those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office. District Judge Sarah B. Wallace will have 48 hours to rule after the end of […]

42 minutes ago

Associated Press

Las Vegas student died after high school brawl over headphones and vape pen, policy say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 17-year-old high school student in Las Vegas who authorities said accompanied a friend to a prearranged fight over a pair of headphones and a vape pen was killed when 10 students between the ages of 13 and 17 beat him in an alleyway around the corner from campus. The victim’s […]

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

New York sues PepsiCo Inc. for plastic pollution, alleging the company contaminated drinking water

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a lawsuit against PepsiCo Inc. on Wednesday, accusing the soda-and-snack food giant of polluting the environment and endangering public health after its single-use plastics were found along the Buffalo River. The lawsuit filed in state Supreme Court aims to require PepsiCo and its subsidiaries, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

New Jersey drops ‘so help me God’ oath for candidate filings

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is dropping its requirement that candidates for office sign an oath that includes the words “so help me God” in filing paperwork for their candidacy. NJ.com reported Wednesday that the state Division of Elections is no longer requiring candidates to sign that oath, allowing them to make “a solemn […]

2 hours ago

President Joe Biden greets China’s President President Xi Jinping at the Filoli Estate in Woodsid...

Associated Press

Biden and Xi shake hands as they meet on the sidelines of the APEC conference. Follow live updates

WOODSIDE, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands Wednesday as they met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperative conference on Wednesday. The two leaders last spoke a year ago, and since then, already fraught ties between the nations have been further strained. The outcome of Wednesday’s talks […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Maine pair ordered to pay $1.25 million for racially motivated attack on Black man