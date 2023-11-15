Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump’s lawyers want a mistrial in his New York civil fraud case. They claim the judge is biased

Nov 15, 2023, 11:59 AM

FILE - Judge Arthur Engoron, right, and principal law clerk Allison Greenfield sit on the bench dur...

FILE - Judge Arthur Engoron, right, and principal law clerk Allison Greenfield sit on the bench during former President Donald Trump's civil business fraud trial at New York Supreme Court, Oct. 17, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump asked for a mistrial Wednesday in the New York civil fraud case that threatens the former president’s real estate empire. They accuse the judge of tainting the proceedings with “tangible and overwhelming” bias.

Trump’s lawyers urged Judge Arthur Engoron to stop the case immediately, arguing he had irreparably harmed Trump’s right to a fair trial through “astonishing departures from ordinary standards of impartiality.” They cited his rulings against their client as well as the prominent role played by the judge’s chief law clerk.

Engoron gave lawyers for New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office until Thursday to decide whether they will file a response before he rules. Last week, he spurned the defense’s request to end the trial through what’s known as a directed verdict.

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has long complained about Engoron, a Democrat. Trump was incensed by a gag order that judge imposed last month at the start of the trial and by a pretrial ruling that could force Trump to surrender control of some marquee properties.

Testifying last week, Trump assailed Engoron as an “extremely hostile” judge and the trial as “very unfair.”

Trump’s lawyers compiled weeks of complaints into their 30-page court filing seeking a mistrial. “The only way to maintain public confidence in a truly independent and impartial judiciary and the rule of law is to bring these proceedings to an immediate halt,” they wrote.

Engoron mentioned the mistrial request only briefly in court Wednesday as defense lawyers continued calling witnesses. He is presiding over what’s known as a bench trial, meaning he will decide the verdict. New York law doesn’t allow a jury in this type of lawsuit.

James’ office said in a statement that Trump was “trying to dismiss the truth and the facts, but the numbers and evidence don’t lie.” It said Trump “is now being held accountable for the years of fraud he committed and the incredible ways he lied to enrich himself and his family. He can keep trying to distract from his fraud, but the truth always comes out.”

James, a Democrat, alleges Trump, his company and top executives exaggerated his wealth by billions of dollars on his financial statements by inflating property values. The documents were given to banks, insurers and others to secure loans and make deals. James is seeking more than $300 million in what she says were ill-gotten gains. She wants the defendants, who include Trump sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, banned from doing business in New York.

Before the trial, Engoron ruled that Trump and other defendants committed fraud by exaggerating his net worth and the value of assets on his financial statements. The judge ordered that a receiver take control of some of Trump’s assets. An appeals court is keeping them in his control for now.

Trump’s lawyers had suggested for weeks that they would ask for a mistrial, first raising the issue after the conservative news site Breitbart News published a citizen complaint in early November that accused Engoron’s chief law clerk, Allison Greenfield, of violating court rules by making monetary donations to Democratic causes. Many of those contributions were made when Greenfield, a Democrat, was running for a judicial position in 2022.

Greenfield, who sits alongside Engoron in the courtroom, has been a flashpoint since the trial started Oct. 2. Trump made a disparaging social media post about her on the trial’s second day, leading Engoron to impose a limited gag order barring participants in the case from smearing court staff.

Engoron fined Trump $15,000 for twice violating the order and expanded it on Nov. 3 to include Trump’s lawyers after they complained in court about Greenfield passing notes to Engoron. Trump lawyer Christopher Kise said he felt like he was “fighting two adversaries.” The judge said he had “an absolutely unfettered right” to her advice.

In their mistrial motion, Trump’s lawyers accused Engoron of letting Greenfield act as “a de facto co-judge,” and they questioned whether her political leanings were influencing what they perceived as a “demonstrable pro-Attorney General and antiTrump/big real estate bias.”

Trump’s lawyers complained that Engoron’s insistence they they not refer to Greenfield and his expanded gag order barring attacks on his judicial staff “interferes with counsel’s ability to zealously advocate for their clients.”

A state court spokesperson declined comment on behalf of Engoron and Greenfield, citing “active, ongoing litigation.”

State ethics rules bar members of a judge’s staff from making more than $500 in political donations in a single year. There are exceptions when a staff member is running for a seat on the bench.

In that case, they are allowed to exceed the cap to purchase tickets to political events, as long as they do not buy more than more than two per event and the cost per ticket is not more than $250.

Greenfield ran for a civil court judgeship in Manhattan in 2022. Her contributions, which totaled more than $4,000 during that time, appear to have gone primarily to buy tickets to events hosted by local Democratic clubs.

Judicial candidates in New York are widely expected to attend those events, which are seen as helpful to getting the party’s endorsement. Legal experts say candidates have an ethical duty to pay to attend the events, rather than accept free tickets.

“If she hadn’t paid, that would be a problem,” said Jerry Goldfeder, a veteran New York election lawyer and director of Fordham Law School’s Voting Rights and Democracy Project.

Goldfeder said the defense’s allegations were “totally misplaced,” suggesting Trump’s legal team “either doesn’t understand the law or doesn’t care about it.”

__

Associated Press reporter Jake Offenhartz contributed to this report.

__

Follow Michael Sisak at x.com/mikesisak and send confidential tips by visiting https://www.ap.org/tips.

National News

Associated Press

Pennsylvania House passes ‘shield law’ to protect providers, out-of-staters seeking abortions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A bill seeking to protect those who travel to Pennsylvania to get abortions by barring public officials from cooperating with authorities in other states that criminalize the practice advanced Wednesday through the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. The legislation passed 117-86. It now goes to the GOP-controlled state Senate, where it faces […]

28 minutes ago

Associated Press

Atlantic City Boardwalk fire damages entrance to casino, but Resorts remains open

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., (AP) — A fire broke out under the wooden Atlantic City Boardwalk on Wednesday right in front of the entrance to Resorts casino, melting part of its facade and burning the doors. But no one was injured and the facility was able to remain open, authorities said. Two restaurants near the fire […]

40 minutes ago

renton hate crime church...

Associated Press

24 people arrested in a drug trafficking investigation in Oregon

An investigation into what authorities described as a major drug trafficking group based in in southern Oregon resulted in two dozen arrests and seizures of guns, fentanyl, methamphetamine

60 minutes ago

Associated Press

NYC carriage driver shown in video flogging horse is charged with animal cruelty

NEW YORK (AP) — A carriage horse driver was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty on Wednesday, more than a year after his frail, ill horse collapsed on the streets of Manhattan, prosecutors announced. Ian McKeever, 54, was arraigned on a charge of overdriving, torturing and injuring an animal or failure to provide proper sustenance for […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

US Navy warship shoots down drone from Yemen over the Red Sea

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Navy warship shot down a drone that was heading in the direction of the ship as it sailed in the southern Red Sea, a U.S. official said Wednesday. The USS Thomas Hudner, a naval destroyer, was heading toward the Bab-el-Mandeb strait when the crew saw the drone, which originated in […]

3 hours ago

This image provided by Maxar Technologies shows al-Shifa hospital and surroundings in Gaza City, Sa...

Associated Press

Israel searches for traces of Hamas in raid of key Gaza hospital packed with patients

Israeli troops on Wednesday stormed into Gaza’s largest hospital, searching for traces of Hamas inside and beneath the facility, where newborns and hundreds of other patients have suffered for days without electricity and other basic necessities as fighting raged outside.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Trump’s lawyers want a mistrial in his New York civil fraud case. They claim the judge is biased