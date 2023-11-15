Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Rescuer adopts Cowlitz dog who survived ‘execution-style’ shooting

Nov 15, 2023, 2:38 PM

(Photo from KIRIO 7)...

(Photo from KIRIO 7)

(Photo from KIRIO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

A dog found shot in the head with its muzzle taped shut has sparked an animal cruelty investigation.

According to the Humane Society of Cowlitz County, the dog was brought to the shelter after he was discovered abandoned by a linemen crew on the Spirit Lake Highway, two miles before the Coldwater Bridge.

He was wearing a leather collar attached to a green Seattle Mariners leash.

After he was examined, the shelter posted an update on its Facebook page.

“X-Rays revealed that he was indeed shot ‘execution style’ in the head and the bullet struck his eye and is lodged near his jaw,” the post said.

After receiving care from the shelter, the dog, dubbed “Trooper,” has recovered and is doing well. And in a heartwarming twist, one of the lineman who found the dog decided to adopt him, according to KGW8.

Meanwhile, the shelter reported the incident to the Cowlitz’s County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 9 and detectives took over the case.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the dog to contact Deputy Kyle Souvenir at 360-577-3092 and reference case A23-23404.

MyNorthwest News

cuts schools seattle middle school measles...

L.B. Gilbert

No school closures recommended for 2024-25, Seattle superintendent says

No Seattle Public Schools will be closed or consolidated next year under a proposal from the Superintendent.

30 minutes ago

hurricane ridge reopening...

L.B. Gilbert

Hurricane Ridge sets reopening day for winter time activities

Hurricane Ridge is opening for winter activities starting the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, the National Park Service (NPS) announced.

38 minutes ago

renton hate crime church...

Associated Press

24 people arrested in a drug trafficking investigation in Oregon

An investigation into what authorities described as a major drug trafficking group based in in southern Oregon resulted in two dozen arrests and seizures of guns, fentanyl, methamphetamine

3 hours ago

sound transit 1-line fare enforcement light rail...

L.B. Gilbert

Sound Transit restarts fare enforcement, fines for Link light rail

Sound Transit has restarted fare enforcement for riders on the Link light rail after more than two years.

4 hours ago

pac-12...

Kate Stone

Judge gives Oregon State, Washington State control of Pac-12

"Oregon State and Washington State will be the sole members of the board," Judge Gary Libey ruled in Whitman County Superior Court.

4 hours ago

This image provided by Maxar Technologies shows al-Shifa hospital and surroundings in Gaza City, Sa...

Associated Press

Israel searches for traces of Hamas in raid of key Gaza hospital packed with patients

Israeli troops on Wednesday stormed into Gaza’s largest hospital, searching for traces of Hamas inside and beneath the facility, where newborns and hundreds of other patients have suffered for days without electricity and other basic necessities as fighting raged outside.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Rescuer adopts Cowlitz dog who survived ‘execution-style’ shooting